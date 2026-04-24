Hon. Olajide equips 200 Ibadan youths with laptops and digital skills

Keypoints

Hon. Adedeji Olajide organized a 10-day digital training for 200 unemployed youths in the Ibadan North-West/South-West constituency.

The initiative, held in collaboration with NITDA, provided each participant with a laptop and financial support to kickstart their tech careers.

Training modules focused on hands-on applications in digital marketing, remote work, and technology-enabled entrepreneurship.

Olajide, Chairman of the House Committee on Digital and ICT, announced that the Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill is at an advanced stage.

The lawmaker has also established five digital training hubs and provided scholarships for students in his constituency.

Main Story

The drive to reduce youth unemployment in Oyo State received a technological boost on Friday, April 24, 2026. Hon. Adedeji Olajide, representing Ibadan North-West/South-West, concluded a specialized 10-day digital empowerment program aimed at making his constituents future-ready.

By providing both the hardware (laptops) and the “heartware” (skills), the lawmaker is positioning local youths to compete in the global remote work economy.

Beyond the immediate training, Hon. Olajide is pushing for systemic change at the national level. He disclosed that the Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill, which he sponsored, is nearing a public hearing.

This bill aims to create a robust legal framework that will govern Nigeria’s digital transition, ensuring that digital literacy becomes a right rather than a privilege.

The lawmaker emphasized that the five digital hubs already established in his district are meant to serve as permanent incubators for innovation long after the initial training sessions end.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the infrastructure-utilization gap; while providing 200 laptops is a significant step, the long-term success of these youths depends on consistent access to affordable high-speed internet and stable electricity to power their new tools. Authorities must solve the problem of skill-market alignment, as the training must lead to actual job placements or viable startups to effectively lower the unemployment rate.

Furthermore, there is a legal-framework risk; the upcoming Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill must be flexible enough to accommodate rapid technological changes without stifling innovation through over-regulation. To succeed, the initiative must move from a “constituency project” model to a sustainable ecosystem where the five established hubs provide continuous mentorship and advanced upskilling.

What’s Being Said

“The laptops and financial support provided are not just tools, but a call to action for the participants to create, innovate and become contributors to the economy,” stated Hon. Adedeji Olajide.

Mr. Idris Farouk of NITDA explained that the goal is to help participants see how digital tools can be used in “practical ways to improve daily lives and income.”

What’s Next

A public hearing on the Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill is expected to be announced soon, inviting tech experts and legal practitioners to Abuja.

The five digital training hubs in Ibadan North-West/South-West will begin their first full cycle of community-led tech workshops.

NITDA is anticipated to conduct a three-month follow-up assessment to track the progress of the 200 laptop recipients in securing remote work or launching businesses.

Stakeholders in the technology ecosystem are expected to submit policy recommendations to the House Committee on Digital and ICT to refine the pending governance bill.

Bottom Line

By equipping 200 youths with the literal “tools of the trade,” Hon. Olajide is turning his constituency into a localized pilot for Nigeria’s broader digital economy. The real test will be whether these new “digital entrepreneurs” can transition from trainees to economic contributors within the next six months.