United Capital confirms readiness for SEC recapitalization at 13th AGM

Keypoints

United Capital Plc Chairman Uche Ike assured shareholders that the company is well-capitalized to meet the new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requirements.

Group CEO Peter Ashade revealed that the firm has already capitalized its microfinance bank to N5.3 billion, exceeding the N5 billion regulatory mandate.

The company has established a dedicated information security department to mitigate rising cyber-crime risks.

SEC’s new Minimum Capital Requirement (MCR) policy, effective January 2026, requires full compliance by June 30, 2027.

Minimum capital for broker-dealers has been raised significantly from N300 million to N2 billion.

Main Story

United Capital Plc has signaled its financial strength and regulatory readiness during its 13th Annual General Meeting held in Abuja on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Chairman Uche Ike, who was re-elected during the session, informed shareholders that the Pan-African investment bank possesses sufficient equity to clear the new hurdles set by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This announcement comes amid a broader industry-wide shake-up following SEC’s major recapitalization policy introduced earlier this year.

Group CEO Peter Ashade emphasized the firm’s proactive stance, noting that its microfinance subsidiary has already surpassed the N5 billion mark required by regulators.

Beyond capital buffers, the leadership highlighted a strategic shift toward digital security and financial inclusion. Despite a “turbulent” operating environment, the group remains committed to its growth trajectory, with the CEO setting a target of N20 dividend for investors while ensuring all seven business lines remain profit-driven.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the capital-intensity gap; the steep hike in requirements—particularly for inter-dealership brokers—may lead to forced mergers or exits for smaller players in the market. Authorities must solve the problem of cybersecurity vulnerability, as the transition to digital sub-brokering increases the surface area for financial crimes.

Furthermore, there is an operating-environment risk; high inflation and market turbulence make it difficult for firms to maintain “profit-driven” results while simultaneously locking away billions in mandatory reserves. To succeed, United Capital must leverage its “well-capitalized” status to gain market share as undercapitalized competitors struggle to meet the June 2027 deadline.

What’s Being Said

“The company is well capitalised… we have appropriate equity to meet the requirements of regulators,” stated Uche Ike.

Peter Ashade noted that the group is “resolute towards driving financial inclusion in line with the requirements of regulators.”

What’s Next

United Capital will continue to monitor its compliance status across all seven business lines ahead of the June 30, 2027, final deadline.

The newly established Information Security Department is expected to roll out enhanced encryption and verification protocols for its wealth management services.

Industry analysts expect a wave of consolidations in the Nigerian capital market as firms move to meet the N2 billion requirement for broker-dealers.

The company is anticipated to expand its microfinance operations now that it has exceeded the N5 billion capitalization requirement.

Bottom Line

United Capital’s early compliance and robust equity position give it a competitive “first-mover” advantage in a tightening regulatory landscape. By securing its capital base and its digital infrastructure simultaneously, the firm is positioning itself to weather the current economic turbulence while delivering on its promise of sustainable shareholder returns.