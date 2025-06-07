Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation Marks World Environmental Day 2025 With Tree Planting In Mushin Primary School

To mark World Environment Day 2025, the Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation (CEF) brought together pupils, teachers, road safety advocates, and local stakeholders in Mushin, Lagos, for a vibrant tree-planting initiative across six public primary schools. The event underscored the global theme “Beat Plastic Pollution”, highlighting the urgent need to restore ecosystems, reduce plastic waste, and promote green living in urban communities.

Organised in collaboration with the Cakasa Road Safety Club, the initiative empowered young learners to become environmental stewards by planting trees and flowering plants within their school compounds. Participating schools included:

New City Primary School Palm Avenue Primary School Oduduwa Primary School Estate Primary School Papa Ajao Primary School Alaba Primary School

Each school received six plants, symbolising the growth of environmental consciousness among Lagos’s future leaders. The flagship event took place at New City Primary School, with school delegations in attendance and active involvement by local club coordinators.

In her keynote address, Mrs. Helen Egbe, Executive Director of Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation, celebrated the commitment of the children and their teachers:

“By planting trees here in Mushin today, we are doing something powerful. One tree may look small now, but as it grows, it becomes a giant gift to your community and to the world.

You are not just planting trees—you are planting hope. You are saying no to pollution and yes to a greener, cleaner Lagos.”

Mrs. Egbe further called on the pupils to become “guardians of tomorrow,” cultivating not just the soil but a lifelong sense of responsibility for the environment.

Also present were:

Mrs. Omolara Ogunshola , Zonal Coordinator of the Cakasa Road Safety Club, Mushin LGA

, Zonal Coordinator of the Cakasa Road Safety Club, Mushin LGA School Club Coordinators from each participating school

Mrs. Rachel Babatunde , Head Teacher, New City Primary School

, Head Teacher, New City Primary School Mr. Nsikak Isonguyo , Coordinator, Unit 70 Cakasa Special Marshal, RS 2.16 Ikeja Command, Federal Road Safety Corps

, Coordinator, Unit 70 Cakasa Special Marshal, RS 2.16 Ikeja Command, Federal Road Safety Corps Mr. Tobe Jacobs, representing teachers from participating schools

A participating teacher shared this testimony after the event:

“Planting of flowers in schools organised by Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation and attended by Road Safety Club members was a meaningful way to celebrate World Environment Day. We are back to school now, doing exactly what was expected—nurturing these plants for a better future.”

Educating for Sustainability

The tree-planting exercise is part of CEF’s wider programme to integrate environmental education and civic engagement into school life, particularly in underserved communities. Through its Road Safety Clubs, CEF not only promotes traffic awareness but also instils values of discipline, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility.

World Environment Day, celebrated globally since 1973 and led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), is the world’s largest platform for environmental outreach. This year’s theme, “Beat Plastic Pollution,” calls attention to the devastating impact of plastic waste, particularly in urban centres like Lagos. By turning the focus to green restoration, the Cakasa initiative aligns with both global and local sustainable development goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

A Growing Commitment

CEF’s tree-planting initiative reflects its deep-rooted commitment to creating a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable society. By engaging children early, the Foundation is sowing the seeds of a generation that values green spaces, understands the impact of climate change, and is prepared to act.