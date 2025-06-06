Stanbic IBTC Bank’s 2025 Home Ownership Breakfast Session Ignites Dreams Of Homeownership In Lagos

The vibrant city of Lagos was abuzz with aspiration and opportunity as Stanbic IBTC Bank hosted its highly anticipated 2025 Home Ownership Summit on Tuesday, 03 June 2025, under the inspiring theme, “Building Tomorrow Today: Transforming the Path to Homeownership.” This electrifying event, held with both in-person and virtual participation, reemphasised the Bank’s commitment to reshaping the journey to property ownership for Nigerians.

The session, a dazzling blend of innovation and empowerment, brought together a dynamic mix of financial strategists, real estate experts, existing and aspiring homeowners. Attendees were treated to a feast of insights, from navigating the intricacies of home financing to unlocking wealth-building opportunities through real estate. Stanbic IBTC Bank highlighted its tailored home loan solutions, spotlighting competitive interest rates, flexible equity contributions, digitised mortgage calculator, and personalised advisory services designed to make homeownership a reality for all.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive Stanbic IBTC Bank, set the tone with a powerful address: “Our vision is to turn dreams into addresses. The 2025 Home Ownership Breakfast Session is more than an event, it is a movement to empower Nigerians to build their futures, one home at a time. With our innovative financing options, we are breaking barriers and opening doors to lasting wealth.”

The summit was not just about numbers; it was a celebration of possibilities. Engaging panel discussions delved into emerging real estate trends, the art of wealth protection through insurance, and the power of legacy building with wills and trusts, all seamlessly integrated with the expertise of the Stanbic IBTC Group. Attendees left energised, armed with actionable strategies to transform their property ambitions into reality.

From interactive question and answer sessions to one-on-one consultations with financial experts, the event created a vibrant space for connection and learning. Virtual participants joined the excitement through a seamless online platform, ensuring that Nigerians everywhere could tap into this transformative experience.

As the Lagos session sets the stage, anticipation builds for the upcoming Abuja edition later in July this year. Stanbic IBTC Bank continues to lead the charge in making homeownership accessible, proving that the path to owning a dream home is not just a possibility, it is a promise.

For those who missed the Lagos event, it is not too late to join the movement. Visit www.stanbicibtcbank.com to stay updated on the Abuja session and explore Stanbic IBTC’s home loan offerings. For inquiries, contact Callme@stanbicibtc.com.