Cadbury, NAHCO, Dangote Cement power NGX rally as investors gain N1.86tn

Key points

Nigerian equities gained N1.86 trillion as market capitalisation rose to N152.14 trillion.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced 1.24% to 237,083.28 points.

All five major sectoral indices closed in positive territory, led by Industrial Goods.

Cadbury, NAHCO, Zichis Agro-Allied, Daar Communications, and Ikeja Hotel topped the gainers’ chart.

Market breadth remained strong with 54 gainers against 17 losers, signalling broad investor participation.

The market’s year-to-date return strengthened to 52.35%, recovering above the 50% mark.

Main Story

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) extended its bullish momentum on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, as sustained buying interest across banking, industrial goods, consumer goods, oil and gas, and insurance stocks boosted investor confidence and added N1.86 trillion to market capitalisation.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 1.24 per cent to close at 237,083.28 points, up from 234,178.23 points recorded in the previous trading session.

Consequently, market capitalisation rose to N152.14 trillion, while the market’s year-to-date (YTD) return improved to 52.35 per cent, recovering above the 50 per cent threshold after weeks of correction. Month-to-date return also strengthened to 3.3 per cent.

Investor participation remained broad, with 54 stocks recording gains compared to 17 decliners, reinforcing signs of improving market sentiment beyond large-cap equities into mid- and small-cap counters.

Data from the trading session showed that 493.67 million shares valued at N28.02 billion were exchanged in 49,969 deals. Although trading volume declined by 8.35 per cent and value traded fell 27.59 per cent, analysts noted that the rally reflected conviction-driven buying rather than speculative activity.

Cadbury Nigeria Plc led the gainers’ chart after appreciating 10 per cent to close at N61.60, followed by Zichis Agro-Allied Industries, which also gained 10 per cent to settle at N26.62.

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) advanced 9.99 per cent to N147.00, while Daar Communications rose 9.94 per cent to N1.99. Ikeja Hotel Plc completed the top five gainers with a 9.90 per cent appreciation to N47.20.

On the downside, Critical Minerals Financing Corporation (CMFC), FTG Insurance, and Trans-Nationwide Express each declined by the maximum daily limit of 10 per cent. Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) lost 9.98 per cent, while MeCure Industries shed 9.96 per cent.

Sectoral performance remained positive across the board, with the Industrial Goods Index recording the strongest gain of 3.4 per cent, supported by Dangote Cement Plc, which climbed 5.40 per cent, and Lafarge Africa Plc (WAPCO), which added 4.83 per cent.

The Oil and Gas Index rose 0.6 per cent, driven by gains in Aradel Holdings Plc and Transcorp Plc, while the Consumer Goods Index advanced 0.5 per cent, largely on the back of Cadbury’s rally.

Similarly, the Insurance Index gained 1.2 per cent, while the Banking Index edged 0.1 per cent higher despite relatively modest price appreciation among tier-one lenders.

Trading activity was dominated by Zenith Bank Plc, which accounted for 94.29 million shares valued at N9.91 billion, representing 19.11 per cent of total traded volume and 35.60 per cent of total transaction value.

Other notable gainers included Vitafoam Nigeria, The Initiates Plc, Transcorp, NGX Group, FCMB Group, First HoldCo, United Capital, MTN Nigeria, Chams Plc, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Access Holdings, and Dangote Sugar Refinery.

Market analysts attributed the broad-based rally to renewed demand for fundamentally strong stocks and growing optimism that upcoming half-year earnings from leading banks, energy firms and consumer goods companies could sustain the market’s recovery.

The Issues

The market continues to recover from the correction witnessed throughout June, with the benchmark index still trading more than 15,000 points below its all-time high of 252,508 points recorded in May 2026.

Although investor sentiment has improved, weaker trading volume and value indicate that participation remains selective, suggesting investors are maintaining caution ahead of the release of corporate half-year earnings.

Volatility also persists among several small-cap stocks, as reflected in the simultaneous 10 per cent declines recorded by CMFC, FTG Insurance and Trans-Nationwide Express.

What’s Being Said

Market analysts said Tuesday’s performance reflected a healthy broadening of market participation, with gains spreading across virtually all major sectors rather than being concentrated in a handful of heavyweight stocks.

According to analysts, the recovery above the 50 per cent year-to-date return level signals improving investor confidence, while strong half-year financial results expected from leading banking, industrial, energy and consumer goods companies could provide the earnings support needed to sustain the current rally.

What’s Next

Investors are expected to monitor the release of half-year (H1 2026) corporate earnings, particularly from FUGAZ banks, industrial manufacturers and energy companies, for confirmation that earnings growth remains strong enough to justify current market valuations.

Market participants will also watch whether the NGX All-Share Index can sustain its recovery towards the record high reached earlier in the year while maintaining broad-based sector participation.

Bottom Line

The Nigerian equities market maintained its recovery trajectory with a N1.86 trillion gain in investor wealth as broad-based buying lifted all major sectors. With the benchmark index back above a 52 per cent year-to-date return and corporate earnings season approaching, investor attention is now shifting to whether strong fundamentals can sustain the ongoing market rebound.