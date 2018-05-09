Business & Economy | Call for Proposals: Annual Community Micro-Grant Program 2018 by Burners Without Borders (BMB)

Overview

BURNERS WITHOUT BORDERS (BMB)



ANNUAL COMMUNITY MICRO-GRANT PROGRAM 2018

CALL FOR PROPOSALS

DEADLINE: 4TH JUNE 2018

Burners Without Borders has launched its Annual Community Micro-Grant Program 2018 to jump-starting creative, civic projects that both grow community and make a positive impact.

BWB knows that real change starts at the grassroots level and healthy communities emerge from citizens participating in actively creating the kinds of communities they want to live in. BWB prides itself on accomplishing a lot with very little money by engaging the power of community and innovative problem solving to make a difference.

Burners Without Borders (BWB) is a grassroots, volunteer-driven, community leadership organization whose goal is to unlock the creativity of local communities to solve problems that bring about meaningful change. Supporting volunteers from around the world in innovative disaster relief solutions & community resiliency projects, BWB is known for the unbridled creativity they bring to every civic project they do.

BWB promotes activities around the globe that support a community’s inherent capacity to thrive by encouraging innovative approaches to disaster relief and grassroots initiatives that make a positive impact.

To date, BWB has provided over $190K in grants for over 100 projects that have made a positive impact around the world, by leveraging a relatively small amount of money against the mighty power of the community’s capacity to make a difference.

GRANT INFORMATION

BWB is offering awards in the amount of $100-$1,500.

WHAT WILL NOT BE FUNDED

Paying salaries or stipends or art projects that lack a community, civic engagement component.

Fundraising Events.

Capital Campaigns.

GRANT DETAILS

Applications Due: June 4, 2018 at 3:59am (Nigerian Time)

Grant Awards: $100-$1,500

Link to Online Application: https://goo.gl/forms/eQ9x6anBcaju1h9z2

(If you have any issues with the online form- please email the address below and we’ll send you a simple word document application)

bwb@burnerswithoutborders.org