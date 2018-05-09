Business & Economy | Invitation to Tender for Office Provisions & Consumables at Save the Children International

Invitation to Tender for Office Provisions & Consumables at Save the Children International

By
May 9, 2018
- in BUSINESS & ECONOMY, TENDERS
89
0
Technical and Financial Bids

Overview

SAVE THE CHILDREN INTERNATIONAL

INVITATION TO TENDER

OFFICE PROVISIONS & CONSUMABLES

TENDER REFERENCE: ITT/ABUJA/2018/005

Save the Children Nigeria Country Office invites your participation to a tender process aiming to set up Suppliers as service providers, able to provide and ensure cost effective supply of Office Provisions/Consumables. The selected Suppliers will sign a Framework Agreement with Save the Children International for a duration of 1 year renewable under a justified performance review.

Below table indicates the types of items we intend to procure. Please, note that this list is not exhaustive as other items that falls under this category (Office Provisions/Consumables) may be procured.

Goods                                                  Form         
  Full Cream Milk (900g peak milk)
Sugar Cubes
Lipton tea
Nescafe coffee (Caffeinated)gold
Hand wash (320ml)
Table tissue (box)
Toilet tissue (belle)
Hypo (bleach 1lt)
Detergent (areal 1kg)
Dettol (750ml)
Air freshener(300ml)
Hand sanitizer (500m)
Waste bin bags
Mop
Sweeping brush
Cartons
Cartons
Cartons
Packs
Cartons
Cartons
Roll/Packs
Cartons
Bags
Cartons
Packs
Cartons
Cartons
Pieces
Pieces
Mr Sheen Packs
Harpic toilet hanger Packs
Hand towels Pieces
Toilet brush Pieces
Small poly bags for waste basket Packs
Scouring powder Cartons
Soft sponge Rolls
Local broom Pieces
Sweeping brush Pieces
Waste bin bags (heavy duty refuse sacks) Cartons
Packers Pieces
Waste bins baskets Pieces
Liquid soap (morning fresh 1lt) Cartons
Spider web remover Pieces
Hand gloves Pears
Insecticide Parks
Mopping buckets Pieces
Mugs Pieces
Tea spoons Dozens
Sugar, Milk, Sugar containers Set
Diner set Sets
Cutleries Sets
Cooking pots Sets
Kitchen knives Sets
Glass cups Sets
Cooking spoons Set
Blenders Pieces
Bed Sheets, Duvets and pillow cases Sets
Pillows Pieces
Microwaves Pieces
Toasters Pieces

Your return Tender Dossier must be received at the address above not later than 16th May, 2018 at 5:00pm (the Closing Date”). Failure to meet the Closing Date may result in the bid being void. Returned bids must remain open for consideration for a period of not less than 30 days from the Closing Date. Save the Children is under no obligation to award the contract or to award it to the lowest bidder.

Should you require further information or clarification on the tender requirements, please address them to the following e mail: nigeria.tender@savethechildren.org  (All official communication should be in English language).

Save the Children looks forward to receive your bids and thank you for the interest in this tender process.

Click on links below to download Tender documents and Instructions: (https://nigeria.savethechildren.net/sites/nigeria.savethechildren.net/files/Invitation%20to%20Tender%20-%20ITT005_0.docx#overlay-context=ittabuja2018005) (https://nigeria.savethechildren.net/sites/nigeria.savethechildren.net/files/Tender%20Response%20Form%20-%20ITT005.docx#overlay-context=ittabuja2018005)

SAVE THE CHILDREN INTERNATIONAL NIGERIA

