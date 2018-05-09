Business & Economy | Invitation to Tender for Office Provisions & Consumables at Save the Children International

Overview
SAVE THE CHILDREN INTERNATIONAL
INVITATION TO TENDER
OFFICE PROVISIONS & CONSUMABLES
TENDER REFERENCE: ITT/ABUJA/2018/005
Save the Children Nigeria Country Office invites your participation to a tender process aiming to set up Suppliers as service providers, able to provide and ensure cost effective supply of Office Provisions/Consumables. The selected Suppliers will sign a Framework Agreement with Save the Children International for a duration of 1 year renewable under a justified performance review.
Below table indicates the types of items we intend to procure. Please, note that this list is not exhaustive as other items that falls under this category (Office Provisions/Consumables) may be procured.
|Goods
|Form
|
|Cartons
|Cartons
|Cartons
|Packs
|Cartons
|Cartons
|Roll/Packs
|Cartons
|Bags
|Cartons
|Packs
|Cartons
|Cartons
|Pieces
|Pieces
|Mr Sheen
|Packs
|Harpic toilet hanger
|Packs
|Hand towels
|Pieces
|Toilet brush
|Pieces
|Small poly bags for waste basket
|Packs
|Scouring powder
|Cartons
|Soft sponge
|Rolls
|Local broom
|Pieces
|Sweeping brush
|Pieces
|Waste bin bags (heavy duty refuse sacks)
|Cartons
|Packers
|Pieces
|Waste bins baskets
|Pieces
|Liquid soap (morning fresh 1lt)
|Cartons
|Spider web remover
|Pieces
|Hand gloves
|Pears
|Insecticide
|Parks
|Mopping buckets
|Pieces
|Mugs
|Pieces
|Tea spoons
|Dozens
|Sugar, Milk, Sugar containers
|Set
|Diner set
|Sets
|Cutleries
|Sets
|Cooking pots
|Sets
|Kitchen knives
|Sets
|Glass cups
|Sets
|Cooking spoons
|Set
|Blenders
|Pieces
|Bed Sheets, Duvets and pillow cases
|Sets
|Pillows
|Pieces
|Microwaves
|Pieces
|Toasters
|Pieces
Your return Tender Dossier must be received at the address above not later than 16th May, 2018 at 5:00pm (the Closing Date”). Failure to meet the Closing Date may result in the bid being void. Returned bids must remain open for consideration for a period of not less than 30 days from the Closing Date. Save the Children is under no obligation to award the contract or to award it to the lowest bidder.
Should you require further information or clarification on the tender requirements, please address them to the following e mail: nigeria.tender@savethechildren.org (All official communication should be in English language).
Save the Children looks forward to receive your bids and thank you for the interest in this tender process.
Click on links below to download Tender documents and Instructions: (https://nigeria.savethechildren.net/sites/nigeria.savethechildren.net/files/Invitation%20to%20Tender%20-%20ITT005_0.docx#overlay-context=ittabuja2018005) (https://nigeria.savethechildren.net/sites/nigeria.savethechildren.net/files/Tender%20Response%20Form%20-%20ITT005.docx#overlay-context=ittabuja2018005)
SAVE THE CHILDREN INTERNATIONAL NIGERIA