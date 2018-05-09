Business & Economy | Invitation to Tender for Office Provisions & Consumables at Save the Children International

Overview

SAVE THE CHILDREN INTERNATIONAL

INVITATION TO TENDER

OFFICE PROVISIONS & CONSUMABLES

TENDER REFERENCE: ITT/ABUJA/2018/005

Save the Children Nigeria Country Office invites your participation to a tender process aiming to set up Suppliers as service providers, able to provide and ensure cost effective supply of Office Provisions/Consumables. The selected Suppliers will sign a Framework Agreement with Save the Children International for a duration of 1 year renewable under a justified performance review.

Below table indicates the types of items we intend to procure. Please, note that this list is not exhaustive as other items that falls under this category (Office Provisions/Consumables) may be procured.

Goods Form Full Cream Milk (900g peak milk) Sugar Cubes Lipton tea Nescafe coffee (Caffeinated)gold Hand wash (320ml) Table tissue (box) Toilet tissue (belle) Hypo (bleach 1lt) Detergent (areal 1kg) Dettol (750ml) Air freshener(300ml) Hand sanitizer (500m) Waste bin bags Mop Sweeping brush Cartons Cartons Cartons Packs Cartons Cartons Roll/Packs Cartons Bags Cartons Packs Cartons Cartons Pieces Pieces Mr Sheen Packs Harpic toilet hanger Packs Hand towels Pieces Toilet brush Pieces Small poly bags for waste basket Packs Scouring powder Cartons Soft sponge Rolls Local broom Pieces Sweeping brush Pieces Waste bin bags (heavy duty refuse sacks) Cartons Packers Pieces Waste bins baskets Pieces Liquid soap (morning fresh 1lt) Cartons Spider web remover Pieces Hand gloves Pears Insecticide Parks Mopping buckets Pieces Mugs Pieces Tea spoons Dozens Sugar, Milk, Sugar containers Set Diner set Sets Cutleries Sets Cooking pots Sets Kitchen knives Sets Glass cups Sets Cooking spoons Set Blenders Pieces Bed Sheets, Duvets and pillow cases Sets Pillows Pieces Microwaves Pieces Toasters Pieces

Your return Tender Dossier must be received at the address above not later than 16th May, 2018 at 5:00pm (the Closing Date”). Failure to meet the Closing Date may result in the bid being void. Returned bids must remain open for consideration for a period of not less than 30 days from the Closing Date. Save the Children is under no obligation to award the contract or to award it to the lowest bidder.

Should you require further information or clarification on the tender requirements, please address them to the following e mail: nigeria.tender@savethechildren.org (All official communication should be in English language).

Save the Children looks forward to receive your bids and thank you for the interest in this tender process.

Click on links below to download Tender documents and Instructions: (https://nigeria.savethechildren.net/sites/nigeria.savethechildren.net/files/Invitation%20to%20Tender%20-%20ITT005_0.docx#overlay-context=ittabuja2018005) (https://nigeria.savethechildren.net/sites/nigeria.savethechildren.net/files/Tender%20Response%20Form%20-%20ITT005.docx#overlay-context=ittabuja2018005)

