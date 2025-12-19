Bulls Retain Control As Nigerian Equities Extend Uptrend On Renewed Investor Confidence

The Nigerian equities market closed Thursday’s trading session firmly in positive territory, extending its upward trend as sustained buying pressure across multiple sectors reinforced bullish dominance on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). The session reflected renewed investor confidence, supported by selective accumulation of both large-cap and mid-cap stocks.

At the close of trading, the NGX All-Share Index settled higher at 150,363.03 points, compared with 149,842.82 points in the previous session. This movement represented a gain of approximately 0.26 per cent, signaling a continued, albeit measured, advance in overall market performance.

Trading opened with noticeable bullish momentum, as early demand for key equities set a positive tone that was maintained throughout the session. The sustained intraday strength was driven by buying interest in consumer goods, financial services, and select industrial counters, reflecting a mix of strategic positioning and portfolio rebalancing by investors.

Leading the charge were stocks such as Nestlé Nigeria and Guinness Nigeria, alongside Alex, Daar Communications, MeCure Industries, NPF Microfinance Bank, and First HoldCo. Other advancing equities included Ellah Lakes, Omatek Ventures, Champion Breweries, and several mid-tier stocks, contributing to a broad-based rally that extended beyond a narrow group of market heavyweights.

In total, more than two dozen stocks closed in positive territory, highlighting the depth of participation in the day’s upward move. Market analysts noted that the pattern of gains suggested increasing confidence in corporate fundamentals and expectations of improved earnings performance as the year progresses.

However, the session also reflected a degree of caution, as profit-taking emerged in several stocks that had previously enjoyed strong price appreciation. On the decliners’ table, Stanbic IBTC Holdings recorded losses, alongside LASACO Assurance, Africa Prudential, AustinLaz, and UPDC.

Other stocks that closed lower included Sterling Financial Holdings, Red Star Express, Honeywell Flour Mills, CWG, Guinea Insurance, and Regal Insurance, among others. These declines underscored selective selling pressure as some investors opted to lock in gains amid valuation concerns and short-term market uncertainties.

Despite the mixed performance across individual stocks, overall market sentiment remained tilted in favor of the bulls. The sustained upward movement of the All-Share Index pointed to underlying resilience, even as investors exercised greater discrimination in stock selection.

Market observers noted that the current trend reflects a balance between optimism and caution, with liquidity flows and macroeconomic signals expected to play a critical role in shaping near-term market direction. As the trading year advances, portfolio adjustments and corporate earnings expectations are likely to continue influencing market behavior.

Nonetheless, Thursday’s positive close reinforced the Nigerian equities market’s capacity to absorb profit-taking while maintaining upward momentum, suggesting that opportunities remain for investors with a disciplined and selective approach.