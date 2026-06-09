Bulls dominate stock market opening as investors pocket N515bn

Key points

The Nigerian stock market commenced the trading week in positive territory, yielding a 0.33 percent growth in equity capitalization.

Total investor wealth advanced by N515 billion, pushing the aggregate market capitalization up to N156.108 trillion.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) scaled past 243,300 points, driving the broader Year-to-Date market return up to 56.41 percent.

Trading activity recorded significant liquidity momentum, with total equity turnover value surging to N56.66 billion across 73,321 transactions.

International Energy Insurance topped the active gainers with a 9.92 percent spike, while Fidson Healthcare led the losers with a 10 percent plunge.

Main Story

The Nigerian stock market commenced the first trading session of the week on a bullish note, as renewed buying sentiment from investors generated a 0.33 percent expansion in aggregate equity value.

This upward price movement added N515 billion to the total net worth of market participants, pushing the overall market capitalization from its previous close of N155.593 trillion up to an established high of N156.108 trillion. In tandem with the capital gains, the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) added 802.94 points to close at 243,396.25, which extended the market’s lucrative Year-to-Date (YTD) return to 56.41 percent. Stock analysts noted that market breadth closed positive, with 32 equities recording price appreciations against 30 declining tickers.

The bullish performance was primarily triggered by heightened institutional and retail interest in select mid-cap and insurance assets. On the top performers’ chart, International Energy Insurance led the advancing pack by jumping 9.92 percent to settle at N7.98 per share.

Waste management firm The Initiates followed closely with a 9.91 percent price surge to close at N32.15, while logistics operator ABC Transport advanced 9.68 percent to finish at N6.80. Real estate financial firms also saw positive price adjustments, with Abbey Mortgage Bank gaining 9.63 percent to end at N10.25 and UPDCredit climbing 8.91 percent to hit N11 per share.

Conversely, profit-taking activities on some prominent manufacturing and pharmaceutical lines pulled down several equities on the losers’ chart. Fidson Healthcare suffered the sharpest contraction of the day, dropping by 10 percent to close at N122.85 per share. Publishing firm Academy Press trailed behind with a 9.70 percent slide to end at N7.45, while conglomerate RT Briscoe shed 9.43 percent to settle at N13.45. Downward trends were also observed in the financial and academic sectors, as Sunu Assurances dipped 9.38 percent to N4.06 and Learn Africa dropped 8.70 percent to close at N10.50 per share.

Overall market activity metrics showed significant improvements in investor participation compared to the previous Friday’s trading totals. A total of 717.16 million shares were exchanged across 73,321 distinct transactions, representing an increase over the 608.49 million shares traded in the previous session.

Total trade liquidity rose sharply to N56.66 billion, nearly doubling the N32.03 billion value recorded previously. Banking institution FCMB Group emerged as the volume leader for the day, seeing 157.80 million shares change hands, while industrial giant Dangote Cement single-handedly dominated financial value by capturing N29.77 billion, accounting for 51.28 percent of the entire session’s turnover.

The Issues

Maintaining high Year-to-Date equity returns amid localized corporate profit-taking across vulnerable sectors.

Diversifying high-value market liquidity across multiple mid-cap assets to reduce over-reliance on a single dominant industrial stock.

Managing the tight margin of positive market breadth as selling pressures checkmate advancing stocks.

What’s Being Said

Highlighting the session’s trading performance and index movements, the official exchange report confirmed: “Similarly, the All-Share Index gained 802.94 points, or 0.33 per cent, advancing from 242,593.31 to 243,396.25. The market Year-to-Date return grew to 56.41 per cent.”

Outlining the underlying volume changes that fueled the liquidity spike compared to previous trading cycles, the report noted: “Meanwhile, a total of 717.16 million shares worth N56.66 billion were traded across 73,321 transactions, compared to 608.49 million shares valued at N32.03 billion that was exchanged in 53,826 deals earlier on Friday. This reflected an overall improvement in market activity, with gains recorded in trading volume, value and the number of deals executed.”

What’s Next

Market operators will watch if the buying momentum shifts from the insurance sector toward banking and consumer goods tickers.

Financial compliance teams will monitor trade patterns to see if high-value stocks like Dangote Cement continue to attract dominant capital allocations.

Day traders will look to see if declining stocks like Fidson Healthcare find local price support floors in subsequent sessions.

Bottom Line

The Nigerian Exchange opened its weekly trading window with a N515 billion gain, driven by strong buying interest in assets like International Energy Insurance and ABC Transport, amid a sharp rise in total turnover value to N56.66 billion.