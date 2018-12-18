Buhari to Present 2019 Budget to National Assembly on Wednesday

- December 18, 2018
President Buhari submitting the 2018 Budget to the NASS in 2017
Despite the work to rule action embarked upon by National Assembly workers, the Senate Tuesday resolved to hold a joint session with House of Representatives on Wednesday for President Muhammadu Buhari to present the 2019 Appropriation Bill.
Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, had at plenary moved a motion to this effect and was seconded by Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Emmanuel Paulker.
Senate President Bukola Saraki put the motion to a voice vote and Senators unanimously agreed to receive President Buhari at a joint session of the National Assembly by 11 am on Wednesday.
President Buhari had last Wednesday appraised the National Assembly leadership of his intention to present the 2019 budget estimates before the legislators on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the four-day warning strike embarked upon by parliamentary staff entered day two today.
The striking workers were however refused entrance into the Assembly by a detachment of armed policemen who locked the main entrance.
Details later…

