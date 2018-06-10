Buhari Leaves For Morocco On Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday, 10 June, embark on a two-day working visit to the Kingdom of Morocco.

The visit, which is at the invitation of King Mohammed VI, will see the two leaders discuss socio-economic matters affecting their countries, following prior engagements in December 2016, during the official visit of the king to Nigeria.

In Rabat, discussions will focus on strengthening existing agreements on the fertilizer industry, education cooperation, the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project and establishing a basic chemical platform to harness Nigeria’s vast natural gas resources and support Morocco’s diammonium phosphate industry.

In December 2016, Nigeria signed a collaboration agreement with Morocco to revive the abandoned Nigerian fertilizer blending plants.

Since then 14 plants have been revived so far under the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI); with a total capacity of 2.3 million MT of NPK fertilizer.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State and some other senior government officials.