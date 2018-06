Nigerian Reggae superstar, Ekeleke Elumelu, popularly known as Ras Kimono, passed on earlier this morning, barely three weeks after celebrating his 60th birthday.

He passed on at the Lagoon Hospital, Bourdillon, Ikoyi, after a brief illness.

Ras Kimono will be remembered for his immense contribution to the Nigerian reggae scene which he ruled in the 80s and early 90s.