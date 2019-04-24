Buhari Commissions 400-seater Lagos Theatre

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated a multimillion naira 400 seater Lagos Theatre at Oregun in Ikeja Lagos.

The theatre was part of four facilities he commissioned while on a one day working visit to Lagos.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode said the theatre project is in line with promise of his administration to make Tourism, Hospitality, Entertainment and Arts together with Sports, the centre piece of his development agenda for the youths in the state.

“The Lagos state government’s initiative to bring theatre experience closer to the people across the state has been generating positive excitement among creative minds across the project locations,” he noted.

Inside the newly commissioned Lagos Theatre by President Muhammadu Buhari at Oregun, Ikeja,

Other facilities Buhari commissioned were; Institute of Maternal and Child Health (Ayinke house), Oshodi Transport Interchange and the International Airport Road.

The Lagos Theatre Oregun which is replicated in other areas of the state like Igando, Epe, and Badagry in its first phase is to expand arts and performances spaces in Lagos and promote a thriving creative industry within the communities where the projects are located.

The theatre boasts of standard furnishing, gallery, artiste changing room, rehearsal hall restaurant space, rest rooms, power generating sets and well laid car park