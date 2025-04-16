British Journalist, Isha Sesay, Donates Laptops To Chibok Girls At AUN

In a powerful gesture of hope and solidarity, renowned British journalist and humanitarian, Isha Sesay, has donated laptop computers to 68 Chibok girls currently studying at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola. The donation, announced as part of the 11th anniversary of the 2014 Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction, underscored a commitment to rebuilding lives through education.

The laptops were formally presented during a moving ceremony at AUN’s campus, which marked a solemn remembrance of the night over 270 schoolgirls were abducted from a government secondary school in Chibok, Borno State, by Boko Haram terrorists.

Sesay, who has been one of the most consistent global voices advocating for the release and rehabilitation of the girls, joined the ceremony virtually via Zoom on January 29. In her remarks, she encouraged the girls to embrace their journey forward.

“You are not defined by the darkness of your past,” she said. “These tools are keys to unlocking your potential—proof that the world believes in your future.”

She described the laptops not just as educational devices but as powerful symbols of resilience, transformation, and international support.

President of AUN, Dr. Dewayne Frazier, used the occasion to challenge outdated perceptions of the survivors, asserting a new narrative of empowerment.

“These are not the ‘Chibok girls’ frozen in time as victims,” he declared. “They are Chibok women—mothers, students, sisters, and role models. They are scholars shaping their destinies, thriving within our AUN family and beyond.”

Dr. Frazier further emphasised that the abduction was an attack on education itself, not merely on a group of girls or a community.

“That night in 2014, the terrorists targeted not a religion, but the very idea of education,” he said. “Their crime was rooted in hatred for progress. Yet, a decade later, education stands victorious.”

The ceremony also paid tribute to long-standing supporters who have played vital roles in the girls’ recovery and academic journey. These included the Murtala Muhammed Foundation, Stephen Basari, and Aisha Bugu of the Yulish Bugu Foundation.

Closing on a note of determination, Dr. Frazier reminded the girls of their power to shape the future:

“Life has no rearview mirror. The future is yours to shape. We will not stop until every survivor is home, educated, and thriving.”