Nigeria Reduces Petrol Imports as Local Refinery Output Surges

Nigeria has significantly reduced its petrol imports in the past eight months, thanks to a marked increase in local production. According to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), daily importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) dropped by 29.9 million litres—from 44.6 million litres in August 2024 to just 14.7 million litres as of April 13, 2025.

Farouk Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of the NMDPRA, disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the State House in Abuja.

Ahmed attributed the drastic reduction in imports to the revival of domestic refining activities. Most notably, the Port Harcourt Refinery resumed operations in November 2024, while modular and smaller-scale refineries across the country have steadily ramped up production.

“Local refineries are now producing 26.2 million litres of petrol daily—a remarkable increase from virtually zero production recorded in August last year,” he said.

The increase represents a 670 percent surge in domestic output, underscoring the government’s push for energy independence and reduced reliance on imported fuel.

Despite the sharp decline in imports, Nigeria continues to meet national fuel demand, which averages 50 million litres per day. Total supply—comprising both local production and imports—reached a peak of 56 million litres per day in November 2024, but has gradually tapered off in recent months. Figures show supply stood at 52.3 million litres in February 2025, dropped slightly to 51.5 million litres in March, and further declined to 40.9 million litres in early April.

While acknowledging the positive strides in local production, the NMDPRA boss also raised concerns over the security of oil and gas infrastructure. He appealed to all stakeholders—including security agencies, traditional rulers, community youth, and oil companies—to work collaboratively to protect national assets from vandalism and sabotage.

“It takes all of us—government, traditional institutions, companies, and the youth—to collaborate and resist criminal activities that threaten our infrastructure,” Ahmed said.

He reiterated NMDPRA’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and efficient regulation of Nigeria’s petroleum industry, pledging that the Authority would continue to engage stakeholders in fostering sustainable energy development.