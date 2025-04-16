Gov. Buni Awards Scholarships, Laptops to 127 Yobe Law Students

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has awarded tuition fees and laptops to 127 law graduates from the state who have gained admission into the Nigerian Law School, reaffirming his administration’s unwavering commitment to educational advancement.

The presentation ceremony took place on Tuesday in Damaturu, where the governor announced that each beneficiary received N475,000 to cover tuition fees, in addition to a brand-new laptop to support their academic activities.

“I am glad to state that our government has been consistent in sponsoring students to pursue education both at home and abroad, with over 38,000 beneficiaries recorded under the state’s scholarship scheme since the inception of this administration,” Buni said.

This marks the fourth consecutive year the Yobe State Government is sponsoring law graduates to the Nigerian Law School under Governor Buni’s leadership. He described the initiative as part of a broader strategy to invest in human capital and ensure that Yobe indigenes compete favourably in professional spaces.

Highlighting additional achievements, the governor revealed that 140 out of 189 medical and allied health graduates, who studied in Indian universities under state sponsorship, have already been employed, with the remaining 49 expected to be absorbed into the civil service soon.

Buni further stressed his administration’s commitment to supporting the pursuit of professional qualifications across various fields.

“This administration will continue to support the acquisition of professional certifications—from the Nigerian Law School for law graduates, to ANAN and ICAN for accountants, and ASCON for public administrators,” he said.

The governor urged the beneficiaries to make the most of the opportunity, maintain discipline, and represent Yobe State with honour throughout their time at the Nigerian Law School.

“You must abide by the institution’s rules and regulations and steer clear of actions that could jeopardise your future. Be proud ambassadors of our state and let your conduct reflect the values we uphold,” he charged.

The event was attended by top government officials, families of the beneficiaries, and stakeholders from the education sector.