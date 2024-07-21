Breaking News: Biden Drops Out Of 2024 Presidential Race

United States President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he is dropping out of his reelection battle with Donald Trump, in a historic move that plunges the already turbulent 2024 White House race into uncharted territory.

"While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden said in a letter posted on X.

Details later…