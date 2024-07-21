Biden Appoints Kamala Harris As 2024 US Presidential Candidate

Vice President Kamala Harris has received President Joe Biden of the United States’ endorsement for the 2024 presidential contest.

On Sunday night, Biden posted on his official X handle, saying, “My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to devote all of my energies to my duties as President for the remainder of my term!” Selecting Kamala Harris as my vice presidential candidate in 2020 was my first act as the party’s nominee. I’ve never made a better choice than that one.

“Today, I would want to formally support and endorse Kamala for this year’s candidacy for our party. It is imperative for Democrats to unite and defeat President Trump. Come on, let’s do this.

Details to follow…