How To Purchase Banks New Shares, Pay For Rights Issue

A few years ago, you could have been deterred from investing in the stock market by lengthy procedures and paperwork. Things have radically changed now. Using your mobile device, you can easily buy and exchange with a single click. It’s now quite simple to purchase shares offered by Nigerian banks directly from your device.

There is no requirement to complete any paperwork. The process has been made extremely simple, regardless of whether you are now a shareholder in one of the firms listed on the Nigerian exchange or you intend to purchase public offers from banks.

Nigerian Exchange Group has recently launched an electronic offering platform where you can pay for rights issues if you are an existing shareholder of a bank. You can also buy public offers from any bank of your choice with a simple process.

There are three banks in the market seeking to raise funds from existing and new investors. Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, or GTCO PLC are in the market to raise funds from shareholders and new investors. If you are interested, the process can be completed on your device.

You can now invest in 4 simple steps:

Visit invest.ngxgroup.com to see available offers Click “Buy Now” and enter your details Search & Select your Broker Make payment and submit