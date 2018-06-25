BREAKING: D’Banj’s Son, Daniel, Is Dead!

- Allegedly drowned in a swimming pool
Nigerian singer, D’banj has suffered a shocking loss, a year after he welcomed his son he christened Daniel III with his wife Didi. According to insiders, Daniel reportedly drowned in a pool on Saturday. A quick check on D’banj’s Instagram page showed beautiful photos of his father-and-son moments with Daniel. While we still await a formal statement from the singer, it would be recalled that he held a secret wedding with his girlfriend, Didi, at a low key ceremony both in Lagos and Abuja.