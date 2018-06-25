BREAKING: D’Banj’s Son, Daniel, Is Dead!

BREAKING: D’Banj’s Son, Daniel, Is Dead!

By
- June 25, 2018
- in ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS, NEWSLETTER
156
0
Dbanj
  • Allegedly drowned in a swimming pool

Nigerian singer, D’banj has suffered a shocking loss, a year after he welcomed his son he christened Daniel III with his wife Didi.  According to insiders, Daniel reportedly drowned in a pool on Saturday. A quick check on D’banj’s Instagram page showed beautiful photos of his father-and-son moments with Daniel.  While we still await a formal statement from the singer, it would be recalled that he held a secret wedding with his girlfriend, Didi, at a low key ceremony both in Lagos and Abuja.

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Thousands March in London, Demand Second Brexit Vote

The anti-Brexit campaigners marched on parliament to mark