England Breeze Into World Cup Last-16 With 6-1 Win Over Panama

Harry Kane Nets Hat-trick England vs Panama: Harry Kane celebrates

Goals from John Stones (2), Harry Kane (3) and Jesse Lingard gave England their biggest-ever win in the finals of the global competition.

So they went through to the last 16 in spectacular style against an admittedly inadequate Panama side.

Yet overwhelmed Panama had the first chance of the match when Anibal Godoy shot wide.

But after that it was a massacre with five first-half goals.

John Stones powered home a header for the first in the eighth minute and Kane blasted home his first spot kick in the 22nd minute.