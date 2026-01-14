Customs Intercepts ₦58 Million Petrol And Contraband At Adamawa-Taraba Borders

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Adamawa/Taraba Command has successfully blocked the illegal exportation of petroleum products and second-hand clothing valued at ₦58,117,550.

The Area Controller, Muhammed Aminu Mako, announced the breakthrough during a press briefing in Yola, highlighting the command’s success in disrupting smuggling networks operating along the northeastern border corridors.

During the operations conducted over the last four weeks, officers intercepted a significant volume of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) intended for exit out of Nigeria. The seizure included 1,868 jerry cans of various sizes and a large drum, totaling approximately 50,495 litres of petrol. Additionally, a truck loaded with fuel and several bales of prohibited second-hand clothing were recovered at various tactical border points.

The Area Controller emphasized that these enforcement actions were carried out under the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023. Specifically, Section 245 of the Act empowers officers to detain and seize smuggled items, while Section 246 mandates the forfeiture of such goods to the federal government. Mako stated that these legal provisions are critical tools in the ongoing effort to prevent the illegal drainage of Nigerian energy resources to neighboring countries.

In his final warning to economic saboteurs, Controller Mako declared that the service has intensified its intelligence gathering across all known and illegal routes. He noted that the command is working closely with sister security agencies to ensure a unified front against smuggling. To ensure the public benefits from the enforcement, the command confirmed that the seized petroleum products will be auctioned to Nigerian citizens at regulated prices.