Inferno Destroys Filling Station And Fuel Tanker In Oyo State Community

A massive fire outbreak has leveled the RSK Adebowale Multipurpose Filling Station in the Ofiki area of Saki, Oyo State. The Tuesday incident resulted in the total destruction of a DAF tanker truck carrying 50,000 litres of petrol, along with three fuel dispensing pumps and a motorcycle.

Mr. Moroof Akinwande, Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Services Agency, confirmed the loss during a briefing in Ibadan on Wednesday.

The emergency response followed a distress call from Mufutau Badmus, the Saki Branch Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN). Firefighting teams led by Mr. Kolade Taiwo were immediately deployed to the site.

Upon their arrival, the facility and the loaded tanker were already fully engulfed in flames, creating a high-risk situation for the surrounding residential area.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze and extinguish the fire before it could spread to nearby properties. The operation was supported by personnel from the Ofiki Division of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who provided essential security to prevent looting and maintain order at the scene.

No casualties were reported in the official statement, though the financial loss to the station owners is estimated to be significant.

Akinwande used the occasion to issue a stern warning to petroleum marketers across the state regarding safety protocols. He emphasized that filling station owners must strictly adhere to fire safety guidelines and maintain functional firefighting equipment to prevent similar tragedies. The agency is currently investigating the exact cause of the ignition to determine if negligence played a role in the disaster.