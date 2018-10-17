BMW Unveils New X7 SUV with a Distinctive Design

The design of the X7 is distinctive to say the least, as the dual-kidney grille is the largest fitted to a BMW and the rest of the body has chunky panels to give the model a commanding presence on the road.

As an option, customers can choose to remove a seat from the middle row to allow space for two comfort seats, with the X7 offering considerable space for the two rearmost passengers – while still providing 326 litres of boot space.

As standard, it comes with four-zone climate control, ambient lighting and a three-section panoramic roof as standard – with customers able to add five-zone climate control, Bowers & Wilkins surround sound and a rear-seat entertainment system.

The X7 also gets the Live Cockpit Professional digital instrument cluster and control display – both of which are 12.3-inch screens and use BMW’s latest 7.0 Operating System that work alongside gesture controls, steering wheel buttons and the iDrive dial on the central console.

It’s also fitted with the latest safety systems BMW has developed, including active cruise control with stop & go, driving assistant with steering and lane control, lane change and departure warning, evasion aid, crossing traffic warning and parking assistant with a rear view camera. A head-up display also comes as part of the package.

Under the bonnet, customers can choose from three engines – the 40i petrol unit and two diesels, the 30d and M Sport-modified M50d – all of which are paired to the xDrive all-wheel drive system.

Adaptive air suspension is standard, while customers can opt for integral active steering with active roll stabilisation and an ‘Off-Road’ package that adds four further driving modes to the xDrive system.

To be built at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in North Carolina, the X7 goes on sale in April 2019 with prices starting from £72,155.