Bizwatch Nigeria: News of the Week in 5 Minutes | Sun, 22nd June – Sat, 28th June, 2025

Too busy to keep up with the news? Bizwatch Nigeria got you.Been swamped all week? No stress, we’ve got you covered. Forget the endless scrolling and tab-hopping; we’ve packed the biggest headlines into one quick, engaging 5-minute recap.

From trending national updates and policy shifts to thrilling sports moments and viral social buzz, it’s all here in one place. Fast, clear, and just how you like it.

Watch now and stay sharp!

#BizWatchWeekly #NigeriaNews #TopStories #NewsIn5 #Politics #Business #Economy #Tech #ViralUpdates #StayInformed #TrendingNow #FYP #MustWatch #NewsRecap #SmartNews

Watch here-