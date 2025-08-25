Priscilla Ojo And Juma Jux Welcome Baby Boy In Canada

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is celebrating a new chapter as a grandmother following the arrival of her daughter, Priscilla Ojo’s first child with Tanzanian musician, Juma Jux. The couple welcomed a baby boy, Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala, on Sunday, August 24, 2025, in Canada.

Iyabo confirmed the news on her social media pages, expressing gratitude for the safe delivery of both mother and child. The joyful announcement immediately drew congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities across Nigeria and Tanzania.

Labour Room Experience

Priscilla later shared her delivery experience on Snapchat, revealing she was rushed to the hospital at 3 a.m. after contractions began. She admitted that labour pains quickly overpowered her plans to “slay” and create content for the big day.

“We had to rush to the hospital at 3 a.m.! Contractions isn’t a joke. All plans to slay at the hospital and create content were cancelled,” she wrote.

The new mum also disclosed that baby Rakeem arrived earlier than expected, missing his father’s birthday, which was meant to be his due date.

“Me: Rakeem, your due date is the same as Papa. Rakeem: Please, this woman, I want my day alone. #juma_jux sorry, my love, your son wants to shine alone,” she joked.

A Love Story in the Spotlight

Priscilla, a Nigerian influencer and entrepreneur, and Juma Jux, one of East Africa’s most celebrated singers, tied the knot earlier this year in a lavish six-part wedding that spanned Nigeria and Tanzania between February and May. Their pregnancy was first announced on Instagram in July, followed by a blue-themed gender reveal party in Tanzania confirming they were expecting a boy. In the days leading up to the delivery, Priscilla was also celebrated with a baby shower in Canada, attended by Iyabo Ojo, actress Lola Alao, and close friends.

Baby Rakeem’s Instant Fame

Baby Rakeem has already become a social media sensation. Hours after his arrival, his Instagram account @rakeem_mk was unveiled, amassing over 100,000 followers within its first day. Managed by his parents, the page currently features a collaborative post with Priscilla, though his face has yet to be revealed, as shared photos remain blurred.

Despite the limited content, the account has already crossed 112,000 followers, with fans eagerly awaiting his first official photo. Rakeem’s growing popularity is also tied to his unique multicultural identity—holding Nigerian, Tanzanian, and Canadian roots.

Iyabo Ojo, who is presently in Canada with her daughter, announced that a naming ceremony will be held soon in Lagos.

For now, both families remain in high spirits, celebrating the safe arrival of baby Rakeem, while social media continues to buzz with congratulatory messages and anticipation for the little one’s first public appearance.