Bitcoin climbs as Capital B expands treasury holdings

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | September 9, 2026

Key Points

Capital B acquired 376 Bitcoin for €25.3 million, lifting its treasury holdings to 3,521 BTC

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted about $987 million in net inflows for the week ended September 4

Bitcoin faces an important test around the $80,000 resistance level ahead of U.S. inflation data

Main Story

Bitcoin rose about 1% to $79,172.64 as renewed institutional demand and bullish technical signals supported the cryptocurrency, while French-listed Capital B expanded its Bitcoin treasury to 3,521 BTC.

Capital B announced on September 7 that it acquired 376 Bitcoin for €25.3 million, at an average price of €67,182 per coin. The purchase followed capital raises totalling about €30.1 million, including a €28.7 million private placement involving strategic investors Adam Back and TOBAM.

Swissquote Bank Europe executed the purchase, while Taurus provided custody, according to Capital B’s announcement. The company said its total Bitcoin holdings now have an acquisition value of €309.4 million, based on an average cost of €87,878 per Bitcoin.

Capital B also reported a year-to-date BTC Yield of 2.17%, alongside a BTC Gain of 61.3 BTC. The company cautioned that these metrics are supplemental measures rather than conventional financial or liquidity indicators.

Market data also pointed to stronger institutional participation. U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded about $986.7 million in net inflows for the week ended September 4, extending a multi-week period of positive flows.

Bitcoin’s technical structure has also improved, with the 50-day exponential moving average crossing above the 200-day average, a formation commonly referred to as a golden cross. The development has strengthened the bullish case, although price remains sensitive to macroeconomic expectations and Federal Reserve policy.

What’s Being Said

“Capital B confirms the acquisition of 376 BTC for €25.3 million,” the company said in its September 7 announcement, confirming the latest expansion of its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy.

Market coverage has meanwhile highlighted the combination of corporate treasury buying and renewed ETF inflows as evidence of continued institutional participation in Bitcoin.

What’s Next

Bitcoin’s immediate test is the $80,000 psychological resistance level. A sustained move above that threshold would strengthen the current bullish structure, while a failure to hold key support could expose the market to renewed selling pressure.

Investors will also focus on the U.S. August Consumer Price Index (CPI) report scheduled for September 11, with inflation data likely to influence expectations for the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Bitcoin’s latest advance is being supported by both corporate treasury accumulation and sustained ETF demand, giving the rally a broader foundation than short-term speculative buying alone. However, the market remains exposed to U.S. inflation and interest-rate expectations, making the $80,000 level an important near-term test.