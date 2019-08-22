BBNaija Housemates Play Birthday Prank on Esther

It was a moment of confusion for some Big Brother Naija housemates in the early hours of Thursday as Frodd and Sir Dee engaged in an intense quarrel which eventually turned out to be a birthday prank on Esther.

A video online showed Frodd collaborating with Sir Dee to pull a birthday prank that turned out right on Esther, his love interest in the #BBNaija house.

Both housemates were almost on each other throat and shouting on top of their voices before other housemates rushed out to intervene.

It was at the moment of trying to stop the altercation between Frodd and Sir Dee that the two housemates broke out with a birthday song that left Esther stunned.

Watch the video on the twitter handle of @ennytohbadt below: