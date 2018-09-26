Bayelsa, NCS Partner on Cargo Airport

The Bayelsa government and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) are set to deepen cooperation in ensuring a smooth take-off of the state’s International Cargo Airport.

Recall that the cargo airport, is located along Amasoma Road, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The Director General of the Bayelsa Investment Promotion Agency (BIPA) Ms Patience Abah, made the disclosure on Wednesday, during a tour of the airport’s facilities by officers of the NCS in Amasoma.

Abah described the services of NCS as critical in a cargo airport, while also disclosing that the state government was also collaborating with the NCS in the Agge Deep Seaport project.

“We are forming the right partnership with key stakeholders to assist us in providing support services to investors and business persons and among the key stakeholders is the NCS.

“We are commissioning the cargo airport very soon, but we cannot operate cargo services without the involvement of NCS, because there will be export and import services.

“So, their role is very critical to making sure that these operations run smoothly.

“We also have the Agge Seaport project that we are working on as well. We intend to set up a terminal for movement of critical goods and provision of services,” she said.

The Rivers/Bayelsa Command of the NCS, represented by Assistant Superintendent Dyako Tyavkase, said the role of Customs officers at the airport was critical, particularly in the area of revenue generation.

Tyavkase assured the state government of the readiness of NCS to partner them when the airport became operational.