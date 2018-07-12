NCS Discovers Illegal Weapons in 2 Terminals at Tincan Port

NCS Discovers Illegal Weapons in 2 Terminals at Tincan Port

By Victor Okeh
- July 12, 2018
The Tin Can Island Customs Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has  intercepted a cache  of  ammunition at two terminals on Monday and Tuesday, an official has said.

The Customs Area Controller of the command, Musa Abdullahi, said  in Lagos that about 150 rounds of  live ammunition were intercepted  at  Terminal ‘C’ (Ports& Cargo) while  28 pieces of various sizes of  jack knives were  found in a 1 x 40ft container No. TGHU 60143419.

“I directed the transfer of the suspicious container  No. TGHU 60143419  to the Enforcement Unit  where it was examined and found to contain 150 rounds of live ammunition and 28 pieces of various sizes of jack knives.

” These items contravene Schedule 4 Absolute Import Prohibition List item 17 of the Common External Tariffs and Section 46 of the Customs and Excise Management Act Cap C45 LFN 2004.

“Meanwhile, the container, a suspect and the exhibit are currently being held at the Enforcement Station pending further investigation,’’ he said.

Abdullahi also said the  command on Tuesday at Five Star Logistic Terminal while vehicles were being discharged from a vessel,  MV GLOVIS COURAGE Voyage  NO. 036, discovered  a black bag with  one unpacked Ford Edge with Chassis No. 2FMDK48C98BA05947.

The bag, he said,  contained 149 rounds of 38 MM calibre live ammunition,  92 rounds  of 9 MM calibre live ammunition, two rounds 7.62 MM calibre and 11 cartridges of live ammunition.

The comptroller said that other items  found in the  bag were 12 expended empty shells of various calibres and an empty magazine.

Abdullahi said that both the vehicle and the exhibits were  currently  at the Enforcement Unit of the command pending further investigation.

