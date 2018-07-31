NCS Tincan Island Command Generates N162.7 billion in H1, 2018

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island Command, has generated a total N162.7billion in the first half (H1) of 2018.

This, according to the Command represents a difference of N32.6billion from the N130billion generated in the corresponding period of 2017.

Customs Area Controller, Tincan Island Port, Comptroller Musa Baba Abdullahi, who disclosed this in a chart with stakeholders on Monday, said the Command is intensifying its anti-smuggling operations, and has repositioned to ensure that all compliant declarants will be duly compensated and given special preference.

Public Relations Officer, Uche Ejesieme, quoted Abdullahi as saying: “We are deploying multi-layered approach in addressing the issues of compliance, which is a panacea to trade facilitation through reward for compliance, and ensuring that compliant declarants are given expeditious attention in line with the presidential directive on the Ease of Doing Business.”

The Customs Area Controller noted that the Command is on the verge of fully automating key locations to enable seamless operations in line with the just-concluded training of officers on E-Transire and NSA-End User Certificate Procedure.

On seizures and detentions, he said the Command apprehended a number of assorted items ranging from used clothing to children toys, assorted furniture, bags of rice, shoes, handbags, used vehicles, and a host of others with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N138.7millionas against N88million in 2017.

He noted that the Command is in steady progression in all aspects of its primary functions, and urged stakeholders to take advantage of the various complaints platforms in channelling their genuine grievances for necessary action.

Abdullah also recalled that during the period under review, the Command seized a large quantity of ammunition and other military hardware during scheduled examinations, and promised that the Command will not lower its guards in ensuring that such illicit consignment does not escape through the Command.

He promised that the Command would continue to leverage the already harnessed competences of its hard working personnel to carve a niche and remain outstanding in the performance of its statutory mandate.

On the recurring issues of multiple alerts due to non-compliance with the fiscal policies, he tasked importers/agents on honest declarations and assured that with the take off of the “One Stop Shop” area under construction, the issue of multiple alerts would become history.