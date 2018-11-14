Barclays Seeks to Extend Premier League Sponsorship Deal with £31.5m

- November 14, 2018
Barclays

Barclays is taking its long-running association with the Premier League into extra-time by finalising a £31.5m deal that will reinforce the enduring commercial appeal of English football’s top flight.

Sky News has learnt that the UK-based lender has agreed a further three-year tie-up with the Premier League to extend one of the longest-running alliances in elite British sport.

The deal, which is due to be voted on at a meeting of the Premier League’s 20 clubs on Thursday, will represent a roughly 15% premium to the value of Barclays’ existing £9.25m-a-year sponsorship.

If approved by the clubs, it will see Barclays’ link to the league running until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The deal has been struck two years after the bank ended a long-standing association as the Premier League’s title sponsor, with a number of brands such as Nike, Cadbury and – from January – Coca-Cola having roughly equivalent sponsorship rights.

The Premier League rakes in more than £100m annually from its top-tier commercial partners, as well as billions of pounds more from domestic and overseas broadcasting rights.

The bulk of its UK rights are held by Sky News’ parent company, Sky, which is now a subsidiary of the US media group Comcast.

This week, it announced that Susanna Dinnage, a senior executive at the US media group Discovery Inc, would become its new chief executive, with its veteran boss Richard Scudamore retiring as executive chairman in the new year.

