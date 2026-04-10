Banks’ CBN deposits drop 25% as liquidity remains strong

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| April 10, 2026

Key Points

Banks’ deposits at CBN SDF window fall nearly 25% to ₦3.94 trillion

System liquidity opens week at ₦6.16 trillion surplus

Interbank rates rise despite strong liquidity conditions

Main Story

Deposit money banks reduced their placements at the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) window by nearly 25%, even as the financial system maintained strong liquidity levels, according to market data reviewed by BizWatch Nigeria.

Total placements declined to ₦3.94 trillion, down from the previous week, reflecting shifting liquidity management strategies by banks amid evolving market conditions.

Despite the drop, the banking system opened the week with a surplus liquidity position of ₦6.16 trillion, representing a ₦706.69 billion increase from the prior week. The liquidity boost was largely driven by ₦2.12 trillion in Open Market Operations (OMO) maturities.

However, funding pressures emerged in the interbank market. The overnight lending rate rose to 22.31%, while the Open Repo rate held steady at 22.00%. Nigerian Interbank Offered Rates (NIBOR) increased across tenors, with the overnight rate climbing 4 basis points to 22.32%.

Longer tenors also recorded significant increases, with 1-month, 3-month, and 6-month rates rising by 10bps, 43bps, and 74bps respectively.

What’s Being Said

“The decline in SDF placements suggests banks are reallocating liquidity, possibly toward higher-yield instruments,” Meristem Securities said in a note.

“Rising interbank rates despite strong liquidity indicate underlying funding pressures and short-term demand mismatches,” Cowry Asset Management stated.

What’s Next

Treasury bills settlement is expected to moderate system liquidity

Interbank rates will be closely watched for signs of tightening

Further OMO activity could influence liquidity direction

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s banking system remains highly liquid, but rising funding costs point to emerging short-term pressures that could reshape money market dynamics.