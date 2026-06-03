Key points

The Nigerian Medical Association, Abia branch, has suspended its scheduled indefinite strike following the release of Dr Bonaventure Aguocha from captivity.

The renowned Orthopaedic Surgeon regained his freedom on June 1 after spending nine days in captivity.

The association expressed profound appreciation to the governors of Abia and Imo, the DSS, and the Nigeria Police Force for their involvement in his release.

The NMA condemned the recurring abduction of healthcare workers and warned that such targeting should not be normalized.

Immediate suspension of the total and indefinite strike was declared in alignment with the safe release of the physician.

Main Story

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Abia branch, has suspended its indefinite strike scheduled from June 2 following the release of Dr Bonaventure Aguocha, a renowned Orthopaedic Surgeon from captivity.

Aguocha was abducted on May 24 while returning to Umuahia from Imo. The strike’s suspension was contained in a statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Ezenwa Ezuruike and Secretary, Dr Clement Ifenkoronye and issued in Umuahia on Tuesday. The association in the statement, disclosed that Aguocha regained his freedom on June 1 after spending nine days in captivity.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, energy market analysts examine capital flow distributions across traditional production blocks and newly developed storage utilities to determine long-term base load reliability. The association while expressing relief at Aguocha’s release, condemned the recurring abduction of healthcare workers warning that such should not be normalised. The association in the statement, demanded a thorough investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators of such dastardly act, to serve as a deterrent to others.

Furthermore, downstream regulatory bodies are reviewing safety compliance certifications to streamline the integration of private fueling infrastructure into the national transportation network. Aguocha’s safe release in line with congress’ earlier directive, has necessitated the immediate suspension of the total and indefinite strike. The association also wished Aguocha a speedy recovery from the physical and psychological trauma of the incident.

The Issues

Halting a planned total healthcare shutdown across the region after the core demands of the industrial action were successfully resolved.

Preventing the normalization of recurring targeted abductions and criminal assaults launched against essential healthcare workers.

Addressing the severe drop in professional morale among medical personnel operating under already difficult field conditions.

What’s Being Said

Expressing institutional gratitude toward divine preservation and the safe return of the medical professional to his functional network, the statement read: “We thank God for preserving his life and for his safe return to his family, colleagues, and patients.”

Extending official acknowledgments to state executives and standard national security outfits who contributed to resolving the incident, the text noted: “We express profound appreciation to Gov. Dr Alex Otti of Abia, Sen. Hope Uzodimma of Imo, the Department of State Services (DSS) the Nigeria Police Force, among others involved in his release.”

Commending the continuous support and advocacy provided by the larger community during the crisis, the document stated: “We also acknowledge the prayers, solidarity and sustained advocacy of the public, during the ordeal,”

Citing an unresolved historical kidnapping example to highlight the long-term pattern of safety threats facing regional doctors, the statement read: “The recurring targeting of doctors can be seen in the still unresolved case of Prof. Iweha since 2020.”

Emphasizing the operational damage that localized insecurity inflicts upon medical delivery systems, the text observed: “This severely undermines healthcare delivery and the morale of professionals working under already difficult conditions.”

Presenting an immediate administrative demand to public authorities to scale up defensive infrastructure around medical centers, the document added: “We call on the federal and state governments to urgently strengthen security around healthcare workers and facilities,”

Reaffirming the professional union’s dual focus on community service and active engagement to secure safe local workspaces, the statement concluded: “We re-affirm our commitment to serving the Abia people and continued engagement with government and security agencies to guarantee a safe working environment for all doctors.”

What’s Next

The total and indefinite strike scheduled to commence from June 2 stands officially suspended across all medical facilities in the state.

The association will pursue continued engagement with government and security agencies to guarantee a safe working environment for all doctors.

Pressure will remain on federal and state governments to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators of the abduction.

Bottom Line

Following the safe release of renowned Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Bonaventure Aguocha after nine days in captivity, the Abia State Branch of the NMA has officially suspended its planned indefinite strike while continuing its call for governments to urgently strengthen security around medical professionals and facilities.