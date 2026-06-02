Key points

The National Bureau of Statistics reported that prices of tomatoes, beans, garri, onions, ginger, and other items rose month-on-month in April 2026.

The average price of 1kg of tomatoes increased by 6.60 per cent from March 2026 to N1,177.92 in April 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, the prices of tomatoes, brown beans, and white garri dropped compared to April 2025 metrics.

Fresh ginger and palm oil recorded price increases on both a month-on-month and a year-on-year basis.

Zonal analysis showed that the southern zones recorded the highest average prices for most staple food items across the country.

Main Story

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says prices of tomatoes, beans, garri, onions, ginger, and other food items witnessed a month-on-month increase in April 2026. The NBS said this in its Selected Food Prices Watch report for April 2026 released in Abuja on Tuesday.

The report stated that the average price of 1kg of tomatoes increased by 6.60 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N1,104.85 recorded in March 2026 to N1,177.92 in April 2026. Similarly, the report said that the average price of 1kg of brown beans increased by 0.99 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N1,325.85 in March 2026 to N1,338.93 in April 2026. It also showed the average price of 1kg of white garri increased by 0.93 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N801.54 in March 2026 to N808.96 in April 2026.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, energy market analysts examine capital flow distributions across traditional production blocks and newly developed storage utilities to determine long-term base load reliability. The report said that the average price of 1kg of onion increased by 0.98 per cent from N1,153.14 recorded in March 2026 to N1,164.39 in April 2026.

The report said the average price of 1kg of fresh ginger increased by 0.73 per cent on a month-on-month basis from the N5,541 25 recorded in March 2026 to N5,581.82 in April 2026. It said the average price of one litre of palm oil increased by 0.12 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N2,393.38 recorded in March 2026 to N2,396.32 in April 2026. On state profile analysis, the report showed that in April 2026, the highest average price of 1kg of tomatoes was recorded in Bayelsa at N1,600.73 while the lowest was recorded in Plateau at N730.48.

Furthermore, downstream regulatory bodies are reviewing safety compliance certifications to streamline the integration of private fueling infrastructure into the national transportation network. It said that Oyo recorded the highest average price of 1kg of brown beans at N1,938.91 while the lowest was in Taraba at N750. According to the report, Abia recorded the highest average price of 1kg of white garri at N1,075.47, while the lowest was reported in Plateau at N517.94.

The report said the highest price on 1kg of onion bulb was recorded in Abia at N2,115.67 while Kwara recorded the lowest price at N684.38. The NBS said that the highest average price of 1kg of onion bulb was recorded in Abia at N2,191.63 while the lowest price was recorded in Nasarawa at N832.16. It said Ekiti recorded the highest average price of one bottle of palm oil at N2,819.09, while Abia recorded the lowest at N2,024.41.

The Issues

Managing the pressure on household budgets as essential food items experience month-on-month price increases.

Resolving major regional price disparities where the same commodities cost twice as much in southern states compared to northern regions.

Tracking long-term structural changes in production costs for fresh ginger and palm oil as their year-on-year values continue to rise.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the comparative annual performance of tomato prices despite the recent monthly uptick, the text observed: “However, on a year-on-year basis, the price of 1kg of tomatoes decreased by 8.23 per cent from N1,283.57 recorded in April 2025.”

Detailing a significant drop in the annual cost of legumes over the twelve-month tracking period, the report stated: “On a year-on-year basis, however, the price decreased significantly by 44.89 per cent from the N2,429.39 recorded in April 2025 to N1,338.93 in April 2026.”

Explaining the downward year-on-year trajectory of processed cassava products, the document noted: “However, on a year-on-year basis, the price dropped by 39.86 per cent from the N1,345.10 recorded in April 2025. ”

Highlighting the long-term annual deflationary trend recorded for alliums, the text reported: “On a year-on-year basis, 1kg of onions decreased by 22.56 per cent from the N1,503.56 recorded in April 2025.”

Contrasting the overall market with commodities experiencing sustained upward value movement annually, the report said: “On a year-on-year basis, 1kg of ginger increased by 12.30 per cent from the N4,970.66 recorded in April 2025.”

Confirming an parallel annual increase in the cost of local cooking oils, the text noted: “On a year on year-on-year basis, it also increased by 4.77 per cent from N2,516.36 recorded in April 2025.”

Pointing out the specific zone where fresh produce remained the cheapest, the report added: “The lowest price was recorded in the North-West at N822.72.”

Identifying the area with the most affordable rates for spices, the statistical body concluded: “ The North-East recorded the lowest average price of 1kg of fresh ginger at N881.12.”

What’s Next

Consumers will navigate the immediate marketplace shifts following the reported monthly increases in staple items.

Market monitors will track if the high prices of items like brown beans and garri in the South-East and South-West will ease in subsequent months.

Analysts will evaluate upcoming report editions to determine if the annual price drops for tomatoes and garri will persist.

Bottom Line

The National Bureau of Statistics has detailed a general month-on-month increase in the prices of key commodities including tomatoes, beans, garri, and onions for April 2026, alongside notable geographic price variations that saw the highest averages concentrated within the South-South, South-East, and South-West zones.