Key points

The NNPC Foundation Ltd. has urged Nigerian youths to lead efforts in addressing the energy deficit through innovation and STEAM application.

The official unveiling of the Energy on Wheels Project for Schools aims to bring energy awareness and education to schools and communities nationwide.

This initiative is designed to align with corporate goals of making energy available, affordable, and accessible to all Nigerians.

The project promotes the protection of critical infrastructure by discouraging vandalism and actions that undermine the nation’s energy future.

Since its establishment in 2023, the foundation has focused its interventions across four critical areas: education, health, environment, and access to energy.

Main Story

The NNPC Foundation Ltd. has urged Nigerian youths to take the lead in addressing energy deficit through innovation, creativity and the application of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).

Mrs Emmanuella Arukwe, Managing Director, NNPC Foundation Ltd. made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at the “Battle of the Energy Titans” Awards Ceremony and official unveiling of the “Energy on Wheels Project for Schools”. The ceremony was organised by the NNPC Foundation, in collaboration with the Oloibiri Oil and Gas Entrepreneurs Development (OLOGED) initiative, a Nigerian non- profit that promotes energy and environmental education for schools and communities.

Speaking on the unveiling, Arukwe described the project as a strategic initiative aimed at taking energy awareness and education to schools and communities across the country.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, energy market analysts examine capital flow distributions across traditional production blocks and newly developed storage utilities to determine long-term base load reliability. According to her, the project is designed to engage stakeholders at all levels and encourage Nigerians to play an active role in addressing the nation’s energy deficit. She said the initiative aligned with the NNPC’s goal of making energy not only available but also affordable and accessible to all Nigerians.

Arukwe said that the project would also promote the protection of energy infrastructure by discouraging vandalism and other activities that undermine the country’s energy future. Arukwe said energy poverty remained a pressing challenge globally and stressed the need for young Nigerians to position themselves at the forefront of the ongoing energy transition.

Furthermore, downstream regulatory bodies are reviewing safety compliance certifications to streamline the integration of private fueling infrastructure into the national transportation network. The NNPC Foundation boss said the Foundation was investing in education in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to create opportunities for young people to thrive.

She said that since its establishment in 2023, the NNPC Foundation had focused its interventions on four critical areas: education, health, environment and access to energy. According to her, the Foundation’s education empowerment programmes have trained more than 500 Nigerian youths, equipping them with skills for employment and entrepreneurship in both science and creative industries.

She added that the Foundation had also supported young creatives through the African Film Finance Forum (AFFF), helping them pursue entrepreneurial opportunities. She also said the NNPC Ltd. was set to resume its annual NNPC STEM Competition. Arukwe received Energy Champion Award from the OLOGED initiative in recognition of her outstanding leadership in advancing energy sustainability and tackling energy poverty.

The Issues

Combating global and domestic energy poverty by placing young innovators at the forefront of the ongoing energy transition.

Safeguarding vital infrastructure against vandalism and other destructive behaviors that threaten national sustainability.

Scaling technical and entrepreneurial training to equip thousands of citizens with skills to innovate and protect the environment.

What’s Being Said

Inviting citizens to view themselves as critical stakeholders in advancing regional utility accessibility and keeping power affordable, Emmanuella Arukwe said: “We want Nigerians to see themselves as partners in the energy sector. Rather than working against energy development, they should work with us to help make energy more affordable and accessible for everyone.”

Emphasizing the collective ownership required to secure long-term resource preservation across the country, Arukwe noted: “The Energy on Wheels project is not just for NNPC; it is for all Nigerians because it is about our collective energy future and sustainability,”

Outlining the fast-paced evolution required for household lighting, industrial fuel, and connective technologies, she observed: “The world is moving at an incredibly fast pace. Energy poverty is real and urgent. The power that lights our homes, the fuel that drives our industries and the innovations that connect us must evolve.”

Challenging youth leaders to utilize their specialized training to drive progress among their peers, she stated: “The energy transition is here, and Nigeria’s youth must be the ones leading the way,”

Reminding selected program participants of the operational obligations tied to their developmental funding, she told the participants: “You are among the few who have been given this opportunity, and it comes with responsibility. Use it to innovate, create and lead your peers,”

Highlighting the dual corporate focus of expanding cleaner technologies while cultivating subsequent generations of sector leaders, she added: “The NNPC Ltd., as Africa’s largest energy company, is not only investing in gas, renewable energy and cleaner technologies but also developing future innovators and leaders. Through initiatives such as the STEM Book Project, NYSC Empowerment Programme and Climate-Smart Agriculture training, we are equipping thousands of Nigerians with the skills to innovate, feed the nation and protect the environment,”

What’s Next

The NNPC Foundation and OLOGED will deploy the Energy on Wheels project to various target schools and communities.

Corporate managers will prepare for the upcoming resumption of the annual NNPC STEM Competition.

Program coordinators will continue tracking training metrics across the foundation’s core intervention frameworks.

Bottom Line

To mitigate energy poverty and safeguard vital infrastructure, the NNPC Foundation has launched its Energy on Wheels project in partnership with the OLOGED initiative, calling on Nigerian youth to leverage STEAM training and sustainable technology to lead the continent’s clean energy transition.