Key points

The National Insurance Commission has partnered with the Abia government to safeguard economic activities, mitigate risks, and enhance investors’ confidence.

A robust insurance system was described as fundamental to protecting business investments and securing livelihoods across critical sectors.

The newly established Insurance Policyholders’ Protection Fund will reinforce industry stability and safeguard interests.

Instituted under the provisions of NIIRA2025, the fund is designed to ensure prompt and equitable settlement of valid claims.

Governor Alex Otti pledged his administration’s full support in fostering a sustainable partnership to enhance risk management.

Main Story

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has partnered with Abia government, to safeguard economic activities, mitigate risks, and enhance investors’ confidence.

The Commissioner for Insurance, and Chief Executive Officer of National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr Olusegun Omosehin, said this when he led a delegation to the Gov. Alex Otti in Umuahia. Omosehin in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja underscored that a robust insurance system was fundamental to protecting business investments and securing livelihoods across critical sectors of the Abia economy. Highlighting recent reforms, the commissioner assured Otti and his Executive Council that the newly established Insurance Policyholders’ Protection Fund (IPPF) would reinforce industry stability.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, energy market analysts examine capital flow distributions across traditional production blocks and newly developed storage utilities to determine long-term base load reliability. Omosehin explained that the Fund, instituted by NAICOM under the provisions of NIIRA2025, was designed to safeguard policyholders’ interests. He also assured that the Fund would ensure prompt and equitable settlement of valid claims, thereby strengthening consumer trust and market confidence.

Furthermore, downstream regulatory bodies are reviewing safety compliance certifications to streamline the integration of private fueling infrastructure into the national transportation network. He quoted Otti as commending NAICOM’s leadership for the progress achieved in the insurance sector. He pledged his administration’s full support in fostering a sustainable partnership with the insurance industry to enhance risk management.

The delegation included the Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Administration), Mr Ekerete Gam-Ikon, alongside presidents and senior executives from the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB). Others in the delegation were representatives of Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and the Institute of Loss Adjusters of Nigeria (ILAN).

The Issues

Building a sufficiently robust insurance system capable of protecting investments and securing livelihoods across Abia’s economy.

Strengthening consumer trust and market confidence through the prompt and equitable settlement of valid claims.

Managing and reinforcing industry-wide financial stability through the implementation of newly established protective funds.



What’s Next

NAICOM and the Abia State government will begin working on operationalizing their partnership to enhance regional risk management.

Regulatory officials will deploy the provisions of the Insurance Policyholders’ Protection Fund under NIIRA2025.

Leadership from NCRIB, NIA, CIIN, and ILAN will coordinate with state authorities to drive consumer trust and safeguard investments.

Bottom Line

To protect business investments and secure regional livelihoods, the National Insurance Commission has formed a strategic partnership with the Abia State government while leveraging its newly established Insurance Policyholders’ Protection Fund under NIIRA2025 to ensure prompt claims settlement and build market confidence.