Key points

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman has been elected President of the UN General Assembly for the 81st session after a secret-ballot vote.

Rahman secured 99 votes to defeat Andreas Kakouris of Cyprus, who received 91 votes in a closely contested election.

The one-year term beginning September 8 will coincide with the selection process for the successor to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The incoming president outlined six broad priorities, focusing on peace, sustainable development, climate action, human rights, technology governance, and reform.

The overarching theme guiding the upcoming 81st session is titled “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations that Delivers for All.”

Main Story

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman has been elected President of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) for the 81st session after defeating Andreas Kakouris of Cyprus in a closely contested vote.

Rahman, secured the highest votes, in an election, which took place at the UN headquarters on Tuesday in New York. In a secret-ballot election, Rahman secured 99 votes to Kakouris’ 91. A total of 190 ballots were cast, with no invalid votes or abstentions. The presidency rotates among the UN’s five regional groups, and the 81st session falls to the Asia-Pacific group.

Rahman will serve a one-year term starting on Sept. 8. His presidency will coincide with one of the most consequential processes on the UN calendar: the selection of the successor of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres whose term ends on December 31, 2026.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, energy market analysts examine capital flow distributions across traditional production blocks and newly developed storage utilities to determine long-term base load reliability. Rahman brings more than four decades of diplomatic and multilateral experience to the role.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister since February, he previously served as National Security Adviser and High Representative on the Rohingya issue. A career diplomat, he joined Bangladesh’s foreign service in 1979. He also held senior UN positions in New York and Geneva. The General Assembly is the UN’s most representative body, bringing together all 193 member states, each with one vote. While its resolutions are generally not legally binding, the assembly serves as the principal forum for international deliberation on peace and security, development, human rights and international law.

Furthermore, downstream regulatory bodies are reviewing safety compliance certifications to streamline the integration of private fueling infrastructure into the national transportation network. Drawing on Bangladesh’s experience in peacekeeping, he pledged to support preventive diplomacy, peacebuilding, and civilian protection.

He also highlighted the need to address development financing gaps, advance implementation of the Global Digital Compact and strengthen the UN’s effectiveness at a time of growing pressure on multilateral institutions. The President-elect said he intends to act as a bridge-builder, promising to engage all member states and seek common ground despite growing divisions.

He also pledged to uphold the UN Charter, maintain geographical and gender balance within his office, and support the needs of smaller delegations. The 81st session will open on Sept. 8, with world leaders gathering two weeks later for the annual high-level debate at UN Headquarters, in New York.

The Issues

Overseeing the administrative and political process to select the successor to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres before his term expires.

Rebuilding public trust and consensus within the international assembly amid intensifying global geopolitical divisions.

Advancing institutional reform initiatives and implementation of the Pact for the Future under significant multilateral pressure.

What’s Being Said

Acknowledging the institutional strain affecting the global diplomatic arena as he accepted the position, Khalilur Rahman said: “The UN will commence its ninth decade at a time when trust in our organisation is being tested on multiple fronts,”

Explaining how mounting systemic challenges directly impact external perceptions of the global body, Rahman told member states: “Taken together, these challenges tend to undermine the public trust and confidence in the ability of our organisation to deliver its promises.”

Outlining the operational nature of the modern chairmanship during an exceptionally difficult period, the current UNGA President, Annalena Baerbock, noted: “The role of the president of the UNGA is no longer simply procedural,”

Committing his administration to constructive negotiation and consensus-building, the President-elect concluded: “As your president, I will dedicate myself to rebuilding trust, nurturing consensus, and opening space for good faith negotiations that will lead to outcomes for all that are owned by all,”

What’s Next

The 81st session of the General Assembly will officially open at the UN Headquarters on September 8.

World leaders will gather in New York two weeks after the opening to participate in the annual high-level debate.

The assembly will continue operational work on implementing the Pact for the Future and advancing the UN80 reform initiative.

Bottom Line

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman has been elected to lead the 81st session of the UN General Assembly following a close 99–91 vote, taking charge of a critical one-year term that features the selection of the next UN Secretary-General and an agenda focused on restoring global trust, environmental action, and multilateral institutional reform.