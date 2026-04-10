Oil Prices rise on Hormuz disruptions, middle east tensions

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 10, 2026

Key Points

Brent crude rises to $97.03 as supply concerns intensify

Strait of Hormuz disruptions stall vessel movement

Israel-Lebanon conflict escalates despite ceasefire

Main Story

Global oil prices climbed on Thursday as shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East raised concerns over supply stability.

Brent crude rose to $97.03 per barrel, up 2.4% from the previous session, while U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) increased 3.3% to $97.48.

Market sentiment was driven by reports of stalled vessel movement in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit chokepoint responsible for roughly a fifth of global crude flows. Despite a temporary ceasefire agreement involving the United States and Iran, uncertainties persist over its durability.

Iranian authorities confirmed that vessels must coordinate passage with military forces due to heightened security risks, including potential anti-ship mines. Reports from state-linked media indicated that a significant number of ships remained stranded in the waterway.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon continued, with explosions reported in southern Beirut. The escalation has added to fears that regional instability could disrupt oil supply chains further.

What’s Being Said

“Geopolitical risk premium has returned to oil markets as uncertainty around supply routes intensifies,” energy analysts at a global commodities firm said.

“Even with a ceasefire in place, enforcement risks remain high, particularly in strategic corridors like Hormuz,” a Middle East policy analyst noted.

What’s Next

Markets will track compliance with the U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement

Shipping activity in the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical risk indicator

Further military escalation could push crude prices above $100

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Oil markets are being driven more by geopolitical risk than fundamentals, and continued instability in the Middle East could sustain upward price pressure in the near term.