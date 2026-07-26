Banking stocks to drive next market rally, says Wyoming Capital

Key points

Wyoming Capital expects Nigerian banking stocks to lead the next phase of the stock market rally.

The firm says investors are positioning ahead of half-year earnings and interim dividend announcements.

Zenith Bank, GTCO, UBA and Access Holdings are identified as stocks with upside potential.

Investors gained ₦2.53 trillion in market value during the just-concluded trading week.

Main story

Wyoming Capital and Partners has projected a positive outlook for the Nigerian stock market in the coming weeks, with banking stocks expected to lead the next phase of market gains.

The firm’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Tajudeen Olayinka, said investor activity would likely intensify as listed companies begin releasing their half-year financial results and announcing interim dividends.

“We are expecting half-year results from some listed companies, especially those that traditionally declare interim dividends.

“That is likely to support positive market performance in the coming weeks,” Olayinka said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

According to him, companies with a consistent record of rewarding shareholders through interim dividends are expected to attract the strongest investor interest.

Olayinka noted that while First HoldCo had posted substantial price gains in recent weeks, several other fundamentally strong banking stocks remained undervalued.

“First HoldCo has moved significantly, and one begins to wonder whether the current price reflects reality or if it is only a temporary push.

“However, other banking stocks are still relatively underpriced. We expect stocks such as Zenith Bank, GTCO, UBA and Access Holdings to witness appreciable price movements as investors position ahead of their results,” he said.

He added that renewed momentum in banking shares could lift sentiment across the broader market, even if performance in other sectors remains relatively modest.

“If one banking stock begins to move, other sectors are likely to follow.

“We expect to see a rally, though it may not be overly aggressive across the market. The banking sector is likely to lead the advance, particularly those stocks that have lagged despite their strong fundamentals,” he said.

Media reports show that investors added ₦2.532 trillion to the market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. during the just-concluded trading week, while a total of 4.433 billion shares changed hands.

The issues

The market is entering the earnings season, a period that typically shapes investor sentiment. Banking stocks often attract significant attention because of their strong earnings, dividend history and influence on overall market performance. Interim dividend expectations could become a major catalyst for trading activity in the weeks ahead.

What’s being said

“The banking sector is likely to lead the advance, particularly those stocks that have lagged despite their strong fundamentals.” — Tajudeen Olayinka, CEO, Wyoming Capital and Partners.

What’s next

Investors will closely monitor the release of half-year financial results and interim dividend announcements from major listed companies, particularly banks, to assess the strength and sustainability of the expected market rally.

Bottom line

Expectations of strong half-year earnings and interim dividends are boosting optimism on the Nigerian stock market, with banking stocks widely seen as the sector most likely to drive the next leg of market gains.