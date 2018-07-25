Bankers’ Committee to Hold SME Workshop in Lagos, Kano, Aba

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced ‘Funding Nigeria Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) initiative through the Bankers Committee in Lagos, Kano and Aba in an line with the Federal Government’s commitment to grow the sector.

The initiative serves as a platform for SMEs to access loans, funds and grants to grow their businesses in the three states.

Mr. Bonaventure Okaimo of Unity Bank, which is one of the participating Banks, said: “To create the necessary awareness, we are organizing a one day public Enlightenment workshop across three states of the federation on how SMEs can access funds, loans and grants available in the Funding Nigeria SMEs initiative.

”This initiative, which is part of government`s economic diversification effort towards increased SME’s easy access to intervention Funds, is aimed at growing small and medium scale businesses for effective contribution to the Nigerian economy.“

He explained further that the sensitization workshops are billed to hold in the cities of Lagos at The Zone Tech Park, by UPS, Gbagada/Oshodi Express Way on July 26, Kano at Meena Events Centre by Government House on August 2 and finally in Aba at Binez Hotels on the August 9.

The workshops would be anchored by experts from Deposit Money Banks, Central Bank of Nigeria, Ease of doing Business Team, Bank of Agriculture (BOA), Bank of Industry (BOI) and Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).