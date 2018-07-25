Saraki Evades Police Siege, Presides over Tuesday’s Plenary

The President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki arrived the National Assembly Complex where he to presided over Tuesday’s plenary.

Saraki whose convoy was blocked by security operatives on his way from his Maitama residence, was been sighted in the National Assembly where the plenary of the Senate held.

Saraki was invited by the Police to report at its Guzape office by 8am on Tuesday over the ongoing investigation into the Offa robbery, was blocked at the junction of the Lake Chad Street where he resides.

However, Daily Trust reports that the Police spokesperson, DCP Jimoh Moshood said that he was unaware of any siege on the home of the number three citizen of Nigeria.

The Nation reported that the police only blocked Saraki’s convoy for about 30 minutes. The convoy was about to leave the house at about 7am when the police arrived.

“When the convoy was cleared to go at about 7.30 a.m, some police vehicles trailed it up to the National Assembly complex.”

Police were said to have extracted a promise from the Senate President that he would honour the invitation by the Inspector General of Police on Tuesday.

Saraki has been invited by the Inspector General of Police to report at 8a.m Tuesday at Guzape Police station to give further statement on the multiple robbery incidents that occurred in Offa, Kwara state on 5 April, in which 31 people were killed.

Some of the suspects arrested claimed Saraki gave them money and guns as members of a group used by the politician to cow opponents.

In a letter sent to Saraki on Monday night, Idris asked him to make himself available to the head of the Investigation Team at the Intelligence Response Team at Guzape Junction, Asokoro Extension, Abuja at 8a.m.

The police had on 4 June asked for Saraki’s reaction to the statement made by some of the suspects arrested in connection to the most deadly robbery in the history of Nigeria. Saraki wrote a statement dated 7 June.