NCAA Completes Intensive Indoctrination For New Flight Standards Group Officers

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has concluded a five day intensive indoctrination training for the first batch of its newly recruited officers into the Flight Standards Group. Held at the Lagos regional office annexe training hall from Monday January 12 to Friday January 16 2026 the program marks a critical step in strengthening the technical backbone of Nigeria’s aviation regulatory framework.

Director General of Civil Aviation Captain Chris Najomo emphasized that this mandatory exercise satisfies the requirements of Training Category One under the official Inspector Training System.

The Flight Standards Group is responsible for joint safety oversight and comprises five key directorates that ensure the airworthiness of aircraft and the proficiency of personnel. These include the Directorate of Airworthiness, the Directorate of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, and the Directorate of Operations Licensing and Training Standards.

Under the leadership of Engineer Godwin Balang who was recently redeployed as the Director of Airworthiness the group is focused on maintaining Nigeria’s high safety ratings with international aviation bodies.

Dr. Anastasia Gbem the Director of Human Resources and Administration noted that the authority has hit significant milestones in professional development over the past year. By ensuring that new inspectors are fully versed in the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations from the start of their careers the agency aims to maintain its Category 1 status with the United States Federal Aviation Administration.

This technical proficiency is essential for conducting rigorous scheduled and unscheduled inspections of airlines to prevent safety incidents.

Looking ahead the NCAA plans to further digitize its licensing and certification procedures through the EMPIC management system to enhance transparency and reduce operational delays. The newly trained officers will play a vital role in this digital transition while performing ramp checks and air operator surveillance.

This ongoing investment in human capital is designed to bolster investor confidence and ensure that Nigerian aviation remains synonymous with international safety standards and innovation.