Lagos Police arrest suspected armed robber, others in Ebute Metta

Key points

Lagos Police arrested a 22-year-old suspected cultist and armed robber in Ebute Metta following a distress call.

A locally made pistol, one cartridge and suspected charms were recovered from the suspect.

Police say the suspect had been on the run and allegedly terrorising residents before his arrest.

Main story

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected armed robber and notorious cultist, following a swift response to a distress call from residents in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos.

According to the Command, operatives were deployed after reports that a young man was harassing passers-by and creating panic within the community.

The suspect, identified as Odeshola Afeez, a 22-year-old male, was apprehended at the scene. A search conducted on him reportedly led to the recovery of a locally made pistol, one live cartridge, and suspected charms concealed in his possession.

The Police said preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect is a known cultist who had allegedly been terrorising residents and engaging in activities capable of disturbing public peace. He was also said to have evaded arrest on previous occasions before his eventual capture.

The issues

Cult-related violence and armed robbery remain persistent security concerns in parts of Lagos, often involving young individuals and locally fabricated weapons.

Security agencies have continued to raise concerns over the circulation of illegal firearms and the activities of cult groups in urban communities.

The case also highlights ongoing challenges in intelligence gathering and preventive policing in densely populated areas.

What’s being said

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Tijani Fatai, commended the operatives for their swift response and professionalism during the operation.

He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to tackling cultism, armed robbery and other violent crimes across the state.

Residents were urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through the Command’s emergency hotlines.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, also reiterated the Command’s resolve to sustain aggressive operations against criminal elements in Lagos.

What’s next

The suspect is expected to undergo further interrogation as police deepen investigations into his alleged involvement in cult activities and related crimes.

Authorities say efforts are ongoing to dismantle criminal networks linked to cult violence and illegal arms circulation in the state.

Bottom line

The arrest underscores renewed police efforts to clamp down on cultism and armed robbery in Lagos. While the recovery of weapons marks a tactical success, authorities say sustained intelligence-driven policing will be key to reducing violent crime in affected communities.