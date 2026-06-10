Iran Launches Strikes on US Bases in Jordan and Bahrain

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 10, 2026

Key Points

Iran launched missile attacks on US military facilities in Jordan and Bahrain

Regional governments intercepted several incoming missiles and aerial threats

Russia and China called for immediate restraint as tensions threatened ongoing peace negotiations

Main Story

Iran has launched coordinated attacks against American military facilities in Jordan and Bahrain, marking a significant escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington and raising fresh concerns over regional stability in the Middle East.

The strikes followed recent US military operations against Iranian targets after the downing of an American Apache attack helicopter. Iranian authorities described the attacks as retaliation and warned Gulf states against allowing their territory to be used for military actions against the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said it fired long-range missiles at US military installations in Jordan and struck an American base in Bahrain. Authorities in Jordan reported intercepting five missiles, while Bahrain announced that its air defence systems successfully destroyed several incoming aerial threats before they reached their targets.

The renewed exchange comes despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to maintain a ceasefire that has been under increasing pressure since its implementation earlier this year. The conflict has already disrupted regional trade, heightened security concerns across the Gulf, and created volatility in global energy markets.

The escalation has also complicated efforts to reopen maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important energy corridors. Shipping activity in the area has remained restricted amid ongoing military operations and security concerns.

International observers warn that further deterioration could affect global oil supplies, commercial shipping routes, and broader economic stability.

What’s Being Said

“The military forces of the Islamic Republic will leave no attack or threat unanswered,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said ahead of the strikes.

“We are extremely concerned about the new round of US-Iranian armed confrontation,” a spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry said while urging both sides to exercise restraint.

“All parties should stop intensifying the conflict and take concrete measures to ease tensions,” China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

What’s Next

Diplomatic efforts are expected to intensify as international mediators seek to prevent further military escalation.

Regional governments are likely to strengthen air defence and security measures around strategic infrastructure.

Global energy markets will continue monitoring developments around the Strait of Hormuz and key Gulf shipping routes.

The Bottom Line:

The latest exchange between Iran and the United States highlights the fragility of current ceasefire arrangements and the growing risk of a broader regional conflict. Beyond military consequences, the confrontation threatens global energy security, international trade routes, and already delicate diplomatic negotiations.