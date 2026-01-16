2 Cents+ Ward Rounds By Oputah David M: When Care Turns Costly

Medical negligence is a difficult conversation in Nigeria; one many would rather avoid. But avoidance remains costly.

Recently, reports around the tragic loss of a son by celebrated writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie reignited public outrage. According to the mother, the young boy was stable before the medical procedure, only for complications to arise, leading to his eventual demise. Questions followed, silence lingered, and another Nigerian family joined the long list of those seeking answers from a system that too often offers none.

Around the same time, a woman in Kano reportedly died from post-surgical complications after a pair of scissors was forgotten in her body. These are not stories we should ever normalize.

Yes, our doctors and nurses are overworked. Yes, Nigeria’s doctor-to-patient ratio is frightening. And yes, the system is broken. But none of these realities should excuse avoidable errors that end lives. Carelessness is not a coping mechanism. Fatigue is not a license for fatal mistakes. A trip to a medical facility should not be a gamble.

Even more troubling is that while patients die from negligence, medical professionals themselves are not safe: A nurse was found dead on the street in Abuja. A doctor at the Edo Teaching Hospital was kidnapped in the State alongside his brother, a medical student, who was subsequently killed.

Practising medicine in Nigeria is tough, dangerous even. But two truths can coexist: our health workers deserve protection, and our patients deserve care, not harm. One injustice does not cancel out the other. The oath is sacred. The duty is non-negotiable. Care, please.

My condolences to the families of all the bereaved.

Ward Rounds

Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Nigeria marked the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day on January 15, honouring fallen heroes who paid the ultimate price for our fragile peace. Vice President Kashim Shettima represented President Tinubu at the wreath-laying ceremony in Abuja. These moments should go beyond rituals; remembrance must translate into better welfare for the living and families of the dead. And to you, dear Uncle Emeka Ozornor (JEC), gallant forever.

AFCON Heartbreak

The Super Eagles lost its chances of hoisting the 2025 AFCON Cup after a tense 4–2 penalty shootout loss to host Morocco in the semi-finals. Painful? Yes. Disappointing? Maybe. But not disgraceful. The team fought, grew, and reminded us why football still unites Nigeria like nothing else. A bronze medal match against Egypt remains, though. Heads up, not down. But please, warn Chukwueze. Lol

FG–ASUU Historic Deal

On January 14, the Federal Government and ASUU signed what may finally be a turning point in Nigeria’s education crisis. A 40% pay rise and a ₦140,000 monthly top-up for professors is no small concession. The real test, however, lies in implementation and sustainability. Agreements don’t educate students, consistent action does. Let’s keep it up.

Banking Scams on X

Ever complained to your bank on X and suddenly became popular? Fake “customer care” handles swarm your mentions, fishing for personal details. The warning is simple: banks will never ask for sensitive information via DMs. At the same time, verified bank handles must respond faster because silence creates room for scammers to thrive. @GTBank_help take note.

WOFBEC 2026

The Word of Faith Believers’ Convention (WOFBEC) 2026, themed “Thy Kingdom Come,” wrapped up on January 11 at TBS, Lagos. For ten days, faith with intellect, spirituality with responsibility, superb excellence, seamless organisation, and global ministers took centre stage. Revered men of God such as Pastor Poju and Toyin Oyemade delivered what felt like a Christian World Cup. Accolades well deserved.