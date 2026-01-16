New FG-ASUU Agreement Secures 100 Percent Retirement Pay For Nigerian Professors

Public university professors will now receive their full final salaries as life pensions under a landmark 35-page agreement signed between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities. Unveiled in Abuja on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, the deal replaces the 16-year-old 2009 pact and sets the mandatory retirement age for the professorial cadre at 70 years.

According to Section 3.6 of the document, senior academics who serve continuously in a recognized university until retirement are entitled to this non-contributory pension boost.

The agreement addresses a critical welfare gap intended to curb the brain drain of senior scholars, which saw over 300 professors exit the country in late 2025 alone. To qualify for the 100 percent benefit, a professor must have an uninterrupted record of service in the public university system. For those who do not reach the 70-year age limit, the pact outlines specific criteria requiring at least 20 years of service as a professor to maintain a high-rate pension eligibility.

Alongside the pension overhaul, the pact introduces a six-month maternity leave for female lecturers, a significant increase from the previous 16-week standard in the public service. This shift is part of a broader “Non-salary conditions of service” section aimed at making the academic environment more conducive for researchers.

The document also institutes a new Professorial Cadre Allowance, providing an additional ₦140,000 monthly for full-time Professors to support research coordination and administrative documentation.

Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa described the finalization of the deal as a historic turning point for industrial harmony. By integrating these post-service benefits with a 40 percent general salary increase, the government aims to restore confidence in the academic calendar and stabilize the tertiary education sector. T

he agreement is scheduled for a formal review in three years to ensure it remains responsive to the economic realities of the university workforce.