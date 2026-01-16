Federal Government Allocates ₦2 Billion To Decentralize Aviation College Across Nigeria

The Federal Government has earmarked ₦2 billion in the 2026 Appropriation Bill to establish five new annexes for the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT). This funding aims to decentralize the Zaria based institution by creating training hubs in Akure, Osubi, Ebonyi, Ilorin, and Yola.

While the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development originally planned ₦3.68 billion for this initiative in 2025, the current allocation continues the push to expand technical aviation education into all six geopolitical zones.

Aviation experts have voiced significant opposition to the plan, arguing that NCAT’s strength lies in its status as a single, integrated International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Regional Centre of Excellence. Critics like David Olubadewo and Muhammad Bala Jibrin warn that splitting the college’s six specialized schools, including flying, air traffic control, and engineering, could water down the synergy required for high quality training.

They maintain that the current Zaria campus remains one of the best in Africa and its unique attributes should be preserved rather than fragmented.

Beyond the NCAT decentralization, the 2026 budget provides ₦6.3 billion for the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to execute three critical safety projects. These ongoing initiatives include a ₦1.4 billion safe tower upgrade for the Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt airports, and another ₦1.4 billion for a wide area multilateration surveillance system to monitor low flying helicopters in the Gulf of Guinea.

Additionally, the ministry has allocated ₦1 billion for the Osun airstrip and ₦800 million to upgrade Wi Fi services across major international terminals.

To address persistent infrastructure challenges, the government is also investing ₦1 billion into power improvements at five regional airports using solar and gas turbines. This fiscal strategy is part of a broader ₦87.3 billion aviation budget designed to prioritize safety critical projects and airport certification nationwide.

Despite the decrease in total sector funding from previous years, the re inclusion of NAMA in the budget after a five year hiatus signals a renewed focus on operational efficiency and airspace security.