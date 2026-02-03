Atlético Madrid Seal €40m Deal For Ademola Lookman As Nigerian Star Embraces New Challenge

Atlético Madrid have officially completed the signing of Nigerian international Ademola Lookman from Serie A side Atalanta, marking one of the most significant transfers involving an African player this summer.

The Spanish giants confirmed that Lookman has signed a long-term contract that will keep him at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano until June 30, 2030, following the conclusion of a deal valued at €40 million, including add-ons.

In a statement published on the club’s official website, Atlético de Madrid announced that the agreement was finalised after the forward successfully passed his medical examinations in Madrid. The 28-year-old underwent tests at the Vithas-Invictum High-Performance Sports Medicine Centre before completing the formalities at the club’s headquarters, where he was welcomed by CEO Miguel Ángel Gil.

“Atlético de Madrid and Atalanta have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ademola Lookman, who has signed a contract with our club until 30 June 2030,” the statement read.

Born in Wandsworth, London, on October 20, 1997, Lookman’s football journey began in England, progressing through the youth ranks of Waterloo FC before joining Charlton Athletic. He made his senior debut for Charlton in November 2015, quickly earning recognition for his pace, technical ability, and eye for goal.

His career trajectory later took him across several top European leagues. Lookman featured in the Premier League with Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City, while also gaining Bundesliga experience with RB Leipzig, before securing a move to Atalanta in August 2022.

It was in Italy that Lookman truly flourished. During his time in Bergamo, he enjoyed the most productive spell of his professional career, registering 55 goals and 27 assists in 137 appearances across all competitions. His performances were pivotal to Atalanta’s historic 2023/24 UEFA Europa League triumph.

The Nigerian forward delivered a career-defining moment in the Europa League final, scoring a sensational hat-trick in a 3–0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen at the Dublin Arena. The result handed Leverkusen their only defeat of the season and secured Atalanta’s first-ever European trophy.

Internationally, Lookman initially represented England at youth level and was part of the squad that won the 2017 FIFA Under-20 World Cup. He later switched allegiance to Nigeria, making his senior Super Eagles debut in March 2022. Since then, he has amassed 41 caps and scored 11 goals for the national team.

Speaking briefly after arriving in Madrid, Lookman expressed excitement about the next phase of his career.

“I’m very happy to be here. I’m really looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

The €40m transfer places Lookman as the second most expensive Nigerian footballer of all time, behind Victor Osimhen’s €78.9m move from Lille to Napoli in 2020. He surpasses Alex Iwobi’s €30.4m transfer from Arsenal to Everton in 2019.

Lookman’s exit brings an end to a memorable chapter at Atalanta, where he scored on his debut in a 2–0 Serie A win over Sampdoria and consistently delivered decisive performances. His January 2023 run, which included braces against Salernitana, Spezia, and Juventus, underlined his attacking threat.

In September 2024, he became the first Atalanta player to receive a Ballon d’Or nomination, following his performances in Nigeria’s run to the Africa Cup of Nations final and Atalanta’s Europa League success. He later capped the year by winning the African Player of the Year award.

Atlético Madrid view Lookman’s arrival as a major reinforcement as Diego Simeone looks to bolster his attacking options in the club’s pursuit of La Liga glory against rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona. His speed, versatility, and experience on the biggest stages are expected to play a key role in Atlético’s ambitions.