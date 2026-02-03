NLC and TUC Suspend FCT Protest, Direct Workers To Resume Duties After Talks

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have announced the suspension of their planned protest in the Federal Capital Territory, instructing workers under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to return to work with immediate effect.

The decision followed an extensive overnight meeting involving labour leaders, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and members of the Senate Committee on the FCT. The meeting commenced late on Monday night and extended into the early hours of Tuesday, culminating in an agreement that prompted labour unions to shelve the protest action.

The planned demonstration had raised concerns over potential disruptions to government operations within the nation’s capital, as FCTA workers were expected to down tools in solidarity with unresolved labour issues.

However, following the high-level engagement, both the NLC and TUC issued directives urging workers to resume normal duties across all FCTA offices, restoring administrative activities within the territory.

While details of the resolutions reached during the talks have yet to be fully disclosed, union leaders confirmed that the intervention by the FCT minister and lawmakers played a key role in de-escalating tensions.

Further updates are expected as labour and government officials provide more clarity on the terms of the agreement reached during the negotiations.

More details to come